After last week's intriguing episode, Disney+ has released new character posters for the third season of The Mandalorian. This time, the spotlight shines on Elia Kane (Katy O'Brian) and Doctor Penn Pershing (Omid Abtahi). The two characters had been previously introduced during the first season of the show as part of Moff Gideon's (Giancarlo Esposito) crew, helping him in his plan to capture Grogu in order to develop new cloning technology with a DNA sample containing a high midi-chlorian count. While the duo had always been in the background, it was their time to lead, as they were the protagonists of the latest chapter of the series.

Titled "The Convert", the episode was very different from what fans of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni's show are used to expecting. Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu took a detour this week, allowing a whole different of side of the galaxy far, far away to be explored. After the defeat of Moff Gideon during the events of the The Mandalorian Season 2, Dr. Pershing is sent to the Amnesty Program, the New Republic's plan to reform people who used to work for the Empire and re-insert them into society. In a twist full of irony, everyone is given a uniform and a number instead of a name.

When Dr. Pershing arrives to the facility, he recognizes Kane from their time working on Gideon's ship. Since the Empire wasn't a big fan of people acting like human beings, the duo never had a chance to engage in any form of conversation beyond a couple of words related to their work. The Amnesty Program gave Pershing and Kane an opportunity to become friends, while they reminisce about the mundane things they miss from life before Emperor Palpatine took over and crushed everyone's dreams. Soon enough, the pair find themselves together on a new adventure.

Not Completely Out of the Empire

Kane convinces Pershing to steal technology from a deactivated Star Destroyer, so that he can continue his research related to advanced cloning. The Dr. sneaks into a train with who he believed to be his friend, until they reached the empty ship. When Pershing grabs everything he needs to focus on his work again, they are trapped by the Amnesty Program, and Kane is revealed to be working for them as an officer. The scientist is set to have his memory wiped, but Kane tampers the intensity of the machine, potentially leaving Pershing with permanent damage. Could the officer still be working for the evil Moff Gideon? Or does she have her own goals to accomplish? Time will tell, as The Mandalorian releases new episodes every Wednesday.

You can check out the new character posters for the third season of The Mandalorian, featuring Doctor Pershing and Elia Kane, below:

