Just when everything seemed lost for Grogu during Order 66, rescue would arrive in the form of Jedi Master Kelleran Beq (Ahmed Best). The character is featured in a new character poster for the third season of The Mandalorian, where it was revealed that he was the one who saved the child at the Jedi Temple before the dangerous clone army could get to him. While it remains to be seen how Grogu went from being under Beq's protection to falling into the hands of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), it was exciting to see how he escaped the night Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) fell to the Dark Side.

Beq's return is charged with a profound emotional weight after the actor played Jar Jar Binks in The Phantom Menace. The disrespectful and hateful reception the character received also included online harassment from some people towards Best, who felt very anxious and depressed because of the comments he kept seeing online. When his new competition show, Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, arrived to Disney+, the actor found a new experience within the franchise when he started playing Kelleran Beq. And now, the character will always be remembered as the hero who saved Grogu from being exterminated.

Another character featured in this week's posters is Paz Vizsla. A very curious fact about the Mandalorian warrior is that, while he is physically portrayed by Tait Fletcher, Vizsla is voiced by Jon Favreau, one of the creators of the show. Favreau voiced another character from the Vizla family during The Clone Wars and, when it was time for Paz to make his live-action debut, he didn't hesitate to voice the former member of the Death Watch. The character previously challenged Din Djarin when he didn't consider the protagonist of the series worthy of wielding the Darksaber, only to fail spectacularly.

What Is the Third Season of The Mandalorian About?

After Din Djarin and Grogu were reunited during the events of The Book of Boba Fett, the galaxy was wide open for the pair to have new, exciting adventures. The new season deals with the Mandalorian looking for redemption after removing his helmet in front of other people during the finale of the second season. Alongside Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Djarin has to find out if the cult where he grew up in is actually a good community to live in, or if they are misguided, and it's time to look for a new life. This might not be the way, after all.

While you wait for a new episode of The Mandalorian to premiere this Wednesday, you can check out the new character posters for the season below:

