Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from all of Season 3 of The Mandalorian.The Season 3 finale of The Mandalorian is finally here and, once again, the Darksaber is key to speculating about the series' future. "The Return" was a terrible episode for iconic weapons in general, with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne/Lateef Crowder) losing his blaster, and, more importantly, the ancient Mandalorian lightsaber itself being destroyed in the hands of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). You may think this could weaken Bo-Katan's (Katee Sackhoff) claim to the throne of Mandalore, and it makes sense to think so, but, as of late, the series has been making a point of showing these rules don't really matter - and that's a big problem.

The Darksaber being lost is undoubtedly supposed to feel like an impactful moment in the episode, but there's so much going on at that moment, we barely have time to acknowledge it. What's worse, The Mandalorian has bent and broken so many previously established rules in Season 3, we're not even sure anymore that it's indeed gone. As the Mando-verse prepares to expand with Ahsoka arriving in August and a new movie directed by Dave Filoni in the works, it's time for Star Wars to reconsider how it deals with the rules of its universe.

Stories Have Rules, and They Need To Be Followed

"The Darksaber doesn't have power, the story does," says Moff Gideon in the Season 2 finale of the series, "The Rescue". He had just been defeated by Din Djarin, who was attempting to handle the weapon to Bo-Katan. The Mandalorian heiress, in turn, was frozen in place, aware that she couldn't take it due to the power of tradition. Season 3, however, conveniently twisted the Darksaber ownership rules established by said story in order to allow it to easily go back to Bo-Katan's hands, turning in into something like the Elder Wand in Harry Potter.

Only Moff Gideon contradicts himself when he revealed that Bo-Katan gave up the weapon to him when the Empire bombed Mandalore. In Star Wars Rebels, we saw Sabine Wren (Tiya Sircar) giving the Darksaber to Bo-Katan, but that cursed her reign. Gideon has always called himself the "rightful ruler" of Mandalore, but, if he was given the Darksaber, he also had no legitimacy whatsoever. So what was stopping Bo-Katan to take it again when Din Djarin offered her the Darksaber back in Season 2? In Episode 2 of the current season, "The Mines of Mandalore", we see a weird robot creature disarm Din, allowing for Bo-Katan to use the weapon temporarily. Since Din once again gave it away to Bo-Katan because he was disarmed, does that mean the weird robot creature was the leader of Mandalore for a few minutes? Keep in mind, the Darksaber should be won in combat, not given away. Being disarmed was never what determined ownership.

That's only one example of disregard for plot devices of past events in Season 3. IG-11 (Taika Waititi) is brought back as part of an unimportant side plot about Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) finding a Marshall for Nevarro, making his sacrifice at the end of Season 1 completely meaningless. Mandalorian factions that had been sworn enemies for centuries suddenly decide to just forget about their differences all of a sudden - sure, it's important for Mandalorians to unite, but there wasn't even a debate (or a fight) about it. Not to mention how The Way of the Mandalore was adapted according to the need of the plot over the season.

So far, everything in The Mandalorian happens according to how convenient it is to the story. For the show going on, this poses a big problem: we now know that nothing is written in stone. Characters can be brought back, and rules of leadership are changed whenever needed without explanation, so what's stopping the Darksaber to be rebuilt in Season 4? Nothing, really, because rules have been disregarded so often that now important developments in the story don't really carry any weight anymore.

So Can the Darksaber Actually Be Rebuilt in Season 4?

The destruction of the Darksaber is supposed to be an impactful moment in "The Return", with Moff Gideon and Bo-Katan fighting for control over Mandalore itself. The Imperial villain is the one to hold it and damage it, a metaphor for his (and the Empire's) disrespect for the people and planet he's trying to subdue. For Mandalorians, it symbolizes moving past ancient traditions in favor of uniting for survival.

We can't really say the Darksaber was completely destroyed, though, as it's a weapon made of beskar. It's more like it's been bent and broken, but it should be relatively easy to repair. In fact, a good example of how The Mandalorian diminishes the importance of what should have been impactful moments is how, at the end of the episode, we see Mandalorians gathering around the Great Forge, which is the one place where beskar can be handled and - you guessed it - the Darksaber can be remade. So, if there's indeed a threat to Bo-Katan's place as leader of Mandalore, it shouldn't even last that long. Or, maybe, someone could now argue that Moff Gideon is the rightful leader since he disarmed her.

Those two conflicting possibilities are the best example of how confusing for a story is to keep on bending the rules and adapting stuff whenever it's required by the plot. From the audience's perspective, nothing that happens has any real consequence, because it can easily be solved on a whim. In fact, this wicked tradition began in the movies, in The Rise of Skywalker. There were many moments that were supposed to be impactful but had no emotional weight whatsoever, but it all started, actually, with another lightsaber that was destroyed being remade, the Skywalker Saber. It was destroyed in The Last Jedi, literally parted in two, symbolizing how Rey (Daisy Ridley) needs to move past the Jedi and do her own thing. Her next move? Rebuild the old and broken stuff.

The Mandalorian began as a success because of how creatively it built its own lore, and how it took its time in doing so. In Season 3, however, it started not only to rush things but to completely ignore this previously established lore. The show just lost its ability to build around the premises of the plot, instead delivering them raw to the viewers. This is a problematic way to tell stories because everyone knows things have no real weight. We can't just take up story points as they're thrown at us, they need to have intrinsic value built around them.

There are things that can be adapted, sure. For example, hyperspace travel in Star Wars has no established time duration, it takes as much as the story needs it to take. This is fine because there was never a rule about how it works or how it's supposed to. What The Mandalorian has been doing is applying that logic to important plot devices that do have pre-established rules, removing any real weight they carried over characters and story. Now, everything can be worked around and, later, disregarded just as easily. Hopefully, this is fixed for the remainder of the Mando-verse, otherwise any story it tells starts off by being pointless.

