The Mandalorian's Season 3 finale didn't contain too many surprises, which made Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) crushing the Darksaber with his beskar-covered fist while dueling Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) stand out all the more. After a season's worth of questing on Bo-Katan's part and a legacy of ownership-hopping on the Darksaber's, Mandalore's former regent had finally reclaimed the mythic weapon only a few episodes before the finale. Thankfully, she and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) survive Gideon's machinations and watch an explosion immolate him (maybe...no body, no crime?) before relighting the Great Forge, a move signifying the rebirth of Mandalorian society. But does that include a Mandalore that's moved past the symbolic resonance of the Darksaber, or is Bo-Katan once again unable to lead her people? Can the Darksaber be reforged, or is it gone for good?

How Does the Darksaber Work?

Although the Darksaber's distinctly different from regular Jedi lightsabers in several ways, it's tantamount to a lightsaber's cousin once removed. Thousands of years before the events of A New Hope, the first Mandalorian Jedi, named Tarre Viszla, created the Darksaber by forging a hilt of beskar and joining it with a kyber crystal. Viewers of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story will remember that kyber crystals are the Force-attuned rock shards responsible for a lightsaber's glimmering blade as well as the only energy capable of powering a weapon as potent as the Death Star.

Even before the Empire harvested countless crystals for Project Stardust, the gems weren't handed out at a Jedi's local Dollar General. It was a rite of passage for every padawan to retrieve a unique crystal; they couldn't fashion their lightsabers otherwise. Every Jedi connected with a specific shard, and those fragments changed color from their default pale white depending on the Jedi's personality. Hence, why Sith sabers are always red, or why Ahsoka Tano's (Ashley Eckstein and Rosario Dawson) first lightsaber set was the traditional blue (for her Padawan days) while her second blazed a stunning white (for her "I am no Jedi" era). Since Tarre Viszla was a proud Mandalorian warrior and the first of his people to join the Jedi Order, the Darksaber's crystal likely took on its unique tinge to reflect its wielder. The beskar hilt probably didn't hurt matters.

How Could Bo-Katan Reforge the Darksaber?

So, there are only two steps on the "building your Darksaber" how-to guide: make a hilt and insert a kyber crystal. The biggest problem is how precious few crystals are left after the Empire mined every source they could get their grubby hands on. Imperial-era Jedi like Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Ahsoka, Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray), and Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) stumbled onto theirs with surprising ease, however. If a crystal's destined for someone, the Force makes it happen. Bo-Katan might not wield the mind powers of her many Jedi friends, but a lack of Force-sensitivity has never stopped the Force from guiding individuals along their paths. Bo-Katan on the hunt for a replacement crystal would make an interesting and potentially illuminating side quest, especially since such an expedition is always a very personal journey. Would a new Darksaber crystal even be dark? Or would Bo's devotion to her Mandalorian heritage render any new version identical to the original?

If Lady Kryze did succeed on her hypothetical expedition, step two would be a cakewalk in comparison. With the Great Forge working again, there isn't anything a woman of the Armorer's (Emily Swallow) slick talents couldn't craft. Bo only needs to say, "Hello, I'd like to order one Darksaber to-go," and the Armorer behind the counter can swiftly reply, "Right away, ma'am." And any Force user could help Bo-Katan assemble it: Grogu, Ahsoka, you name it. Problem solved!

The Darksaber’s Importance in Mandalorian Culture

This singular ancestral weapon became so tokenized in Mandalorian culture thanks to the actions of Tarre Vizsla's own House. A Jedi Temple housed the Darksaber following Vizsla's death, but at some point, Vizsla's relatives and/or descendants raided the Temple and claimed the Darksaber for themselves. House Vizsla ruled Mandalore for centuries by using the Darksaber as a propaganda tool until a Civil War between the increasingly popular pacifism of the New Mandalorians and those who championed the warrior ways of old ended in the New Mandalorians' favor. That group included Duchess Satine Kryze (Anna Graves), Bo-Katan's sister and Mandalore's eventual monarch. The political tides turned once more when Death Watch, an insurgent tribe opposed to their planet's reformation, staged a coup against Satine. Pre Vizsla (Jon Favreau), Death Watch's leader, paraded around with the Darksaber on display as proof of his right to rule. Immediately after he did, Darth Maul (Sam Witwer) killed Vizsla during sanctioned combat and assumed control over both the Mandalorian throne and Death Watch.

Horrified at Maul's subterfuge and his murder of her sister, a then-teenaged Bo-Katan broke from Death Watch and spent years battling Maul until she overthrew his forces during the Seige of Mandalore. Maul went on the lam with the Darksaber still in his possession while Bo-Katan became Mandalore's Regent — until the Imperial Occupation of Mandalore wrecked her efforts. (She just can't win, can she!) Years later, rogue Mandalorian and Star Wars: Rebels' cast member Sabine Wren (Tiya Sircar) became the Darksaber's new wielder. Although Sabine adored her people, she knew herself unsuited for the job that accompanies Darksaber ownership. She passed the weapon onto Bo-Katan, who oversaw Mandalore for several years before surrendering to Gideon during the Purge.

Some Mandalorians, such as the remaining Death Watch members, viewed the Purge as punishment for Bo-Katan accepting the Darksaber through means other than combat. Even Gideon knew the saber's only power was that of symbolism; Mandalorians wouldn't rally behind a potential leader unless they'd acquired the artifact through combat. And much like Sabine, Din Djarin accidentally wound up with the Darksaber and very much did not want that promotion. Happily for everyone, Bo-Katan saving his life meant she could inherit the Darksaber in a (mostly) proper way.

Does Bo-Katan Need to Reforge the Darksaber?

With all the narrative hubbub surrounding the Darksaber and Bo-Katan's intrinsic ties to it, leaving her without it when she's on the cusp of leading a revitalized Mandalore is a fascinating choice. Does Bo once again view herself as a failure because Gideon destroyed the thing that defined her existence? Must she still wield it in order to guide her people, or will the remaining Mandalorians accept her without it because she's proven her worth? The first option dances too close to a retread of Bo-Katan's Rebels and Mandalorian storylines; the latter offers character development across the board. Even though the Darksaber makes her even more of an unmitigated girl boss, Bo-Katan no longer needs her MacGuffin. A reforged Darksaber would be "her" new and improved interpretation of it, but the Nite Owls and Death Watch alike should realize she's worthy of the throne with or without a blade in her hand.

