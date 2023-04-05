Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Mandalorian’Season 3, Episode 6.

Ever since the Darksaber made the jump from animation to live-action at the end of the first season of The Mandalorian, fans have been excited to see how the weapon would help shape the fate of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne/Lateef Crowder). After all, according to Mandalorian culture, those who hold the Darksaber become worthy rulers of Mandalore.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian expands on the weapon’s significance by underlining how the Darksaber can only be claimed through combat, a fact that prevent Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) from reclaiming her lost throne. This strange plot device introduced some unwanted contradiction in Star Wars lore, as there were multiple instances of the Darksaber being found and given away in the animated series. Still, we were ready to forgive The Mandalorian and stick to its new live-action rules — that is, until the ending of “Chapter 22: Guns for Hire,” which only makes Darksaber ownership even more confusing by stealing a move from the Harry Potter playbook.

The Darksaber's Ownership Rules Are Still Confusing

At the end of “Chapter 22,” Bo-Katan and Din are finally granted the opportunity to speak with the Mandalorian fleet that currently protects the planet of Plazir-15. The fleet and the Mnadlorians piloting it had previously served under Bo-Katan when she was still trying to retake Mandalore. However, after letting Din get away with the Darksaber at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2, Bo-Katan was abandoned by her soldiers. Now, this group of Mandalorians works as guns for hire under Axe Woves (Simon Kassianides).

In “Chapter 22,” Bo-Katan challenges Axe to a duel for the command of the Mandalorian fleet. Her goal is to prove her strength so that she can again captain her former soldiers, uniting her tribe with the Children of the Watch. Unfortunately, even after she bested Axe in combat, Bo-Katan’s leadership is questioned due to her obvious lack of Darksaber. That’s when Din steps up and gives the Darksaber to Bo-Katan, claiming she’s the rightful owner of the legendary weapon since she defeated the creature that had defeated Din in "Chapter 18: The Mines of Mandalore." Din is clearly using this technicality as an excuse to support Bo-Katan’s ambitions. Still, for some unexplainable reason, every Mandalorian accepts Bo-Katan as the rightful owner of the Darksaber. As for us, the fans, we are left wondering: what the heck?

If the ownership of the Darksaber can be acquired by proxy combat, Din never actually became its wielder. That’s because the person who first defeated Darth Maul, the last rightful owner of the Darksaber we can track, was Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars Rebels Season 3, Episode 20, "Twin Suns." Obi-Wan, in turn, was defeated by Darth Vader in A New Hope, who died in combat with Darth Sidious in Return of the Jedi, who remains alive and well through cloning shenanigans during the events of The Mandalorian. If that’s true, Rey (Daisy Ridley) just became even more powerful than we knew at the end of The Rise of Skywalker because by finally slaying Darth Sidious, she is now also the rightful owner of the Darksaber and the true leader of Mandalore. And if we can all agree that’s nonsense, we should also be angry at the lazy way the latest episode of The Mandalorian solved the Darksaber ownership conflict.

The Darksaber Just Became 'The Mandalorian’s Elder Wand

The accidentally hilarious problems The Mandalorian raises about the Darksaber’s ownership are only made more comic because they mirror a controversial plot point of another franchise. That’s because, at the end of the Harry Potter saga, the titular character (Daniel Radcliffe) survives a deadly dual against Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) due to the same proxy duel rules.

In Deathly Hallows, it’s revealed Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) was the rightful owner of the Elder Wand. Snape (Alan Rickman) kills Dumbledore, Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) kills Snape, and finally, Draco is defeated by Harry… who then confusingly becomes the owner of the Elder Wand despite Voldemort actually possessing the physical object. It was the solution the movies found to explain how Harry could survive a direct hit by the franchise’s most devastating spell, but a choice still criticized by some fans. Even so, The Mandalorian thought it made sense to copy this Harry Potter move to the letter, only muddling the show’s Mandalorian rules — which are already confusing enough. It’s a perplexing creative choice, but hopefully, it will end the Darksaber dispute and maybe allow the series to finally go somewhere in the remaining two episodes of Season 3.

