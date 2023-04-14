Editor's Note: The following contains minor spoilers from Season 3 Episode 7 of The Mandalorian.It's no secret that the relationship and character arcs of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katie Sackhoff) have overlapped more and more as Season 3 of The Mandalorian has progressed. In Episode 7, titled, "The Spies," the two are side by side yet again as it opens with the Mandalorians gathering on the outer rim world of Nevarro as they prepare to send a convoy to Mandalore to assess the state of their decimated home planet. Once they are delighted to find three battle-weary loyalists who have survived "The Night of a Thousand Tears" purge as they emerge from an old ship, the Mandalorians all gather for a meeting. Bo-Katan comes clean about her barter with Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) whereby she admits to having given the sacred Darksaber to him in exchange for a cease-fire.

The group is a little unnerved and unsure of what to make of the warrior's confession. She justifies her decision as the only possible action left at her disposal if she was going to save what was left of the depleted and dying Mandalorians. They disband, and Bo-Katan is left to wonder if she has what it takes to be their leader when her friend Din Djarin delivers what is the equivalent of a dissertation in defense of her choices and pledges to follow her until her book is written in full. It is the most heartfelt exchange between the two so far in the series, and while it's always difficult to gauge Din Djarin's emotions, we are certainly here for what appears to be something more than a friendly alliance between the two.

Can You Blame Him?

Putting Bo-Katan's attractive physical attributes and tough-as-nails attitude aside, let's take a deeper look at their relationship and how it has progressed over this season. She has always marched to the beat of her own drum and been one of the baddest warriors in the galaxy, but how many times has she saved the day and rescued Din from certain death so far? At least twice during his quest to be redeemed in the waters of Mandalore, he was in dire straights and Bo was there each time to free him from the jaws of a most certain end. Without Bo, Din would be no longer, and The Mandalorian would be the story of Bo-Katan Kryze's rise from disenfranchised apostate to "queen in waiting."

Din knows better than anyone that she takes a back seat to no one, and we are definitely here for him to be not only loyal to her as a leader but to pursue a romantic interest as well. They are certainly trending in that direction, and while the idea of Mandalorian love may be foreign and even a little uncomfortable to some of us, we'd be open to discovering how Din and Bo-Katan would take the next step in their already close connection. Din hasn't hesitated to show his unwavering support for Bo in her power struggle with Axe Woves (Simon Kassianides), — who has had his ass kicked no less than twice now in back-to-back episodes — even proclaiming her the rightful owner of the Darksaber.

That Pledge Sounded Arthurian, Didn't It?

I don't know about you, but I've always liked to romanticize the Mandalorian people as Arthurian knights with cooler weapons and better armor. When Din Djarin delivers that pledge, the normally reserved and emotionally withheld titular character, it really sounded like something Sir Lancelot would've said to Guinevere in the Arthurian days of Camelot, didn't it? As Bo laments her decision and the resulting fate of Mandalore, doubting her ability to unite the long fracture race of bounty hunters. Din reassures her, "What means more to me is honor and loyalty and character. These are the reasons I serve you, Lady Kryze. Your song has not yet written. I will serve you until it is." It's a heavy oath and a virtual dissertation for Din Djarin, a man of very few words.

Well, in spite of what may have come across as some trepidation in the opening of this article, we're officially here to stump for something similar between the two most skilled Mandalorians, Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze, only without the repercussions of a love triangle and the jealousy that ensued with Arthur and all that mess. And last time we checked, Bo's dance card was empty. Probably because she is too intimidating and independent that she seems unattainable as a partner and would only be weighed down by it. But we believe that she has a soft spot for Din and are giving a green light to both parties to pursue something more.

The Issue of the "This is the Way" Creed

If you haven't already concluded that the Mandalorian are a people with a strict code of conduct, then you probably have been watching this season with the television muted. "This is the Way" has been said so many times, that we can almost predict when someone is going to drop the credo. The Way of the Mandalore has fallen under some scrutiny this season, as some have questioned what "The Way" really means and whether it has become antiquated in some way. The dilemma of lifting one's helmet and exposing their face seems to apply to some of the old guard, but is eschewed by Bo-Katan and her avant-garde loyalists.

So that then begs the question: would Din Djarin be willing to put aside the way of life that he holds so dear that he is willing to die in order to be redeemed in The Way of the Mandalore and disregard one of its most basic tenets? Let's be realistic, it's going to have to happen if the two are going to be involved in a physical relationship. It would be incredibly awkward if the moment came and Din leaned toward her with his helmet on, wouldn't it? Will let you paint your own picture of how Mandalorians actually procreate. Maybe there's a reason they have adopted so many foundlings.

Lift the Helmet, Din!

We've already established that we ship a relationship between Din Djarin and Bo-Katan Kryze, so we'll be paying close attention to how the two interact as the season heads for the home stretch. If things continue the way that they have through the first seven episodes, then we will welcome the moment when Din has to make the ultimate decision of whether to lift his helmet in order to establish a relationship with the newly appointed leader of what's left of the Mandalorians as they team up to lead the group in a battle with Moff Gideon, the burgeoning Shadow Council, and an Empire that is preparing to drop its iron fist upon the people throughout the galaxy implementing Project Necromancer.

The finale of The Mandalorian Season 3 premieres next Wednesday on Disney+.

