Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Mandalorian.As the first season of The Mandalorian proves, the key to any success story is allowing the main characters to grow, change, and forge new relationships. World building is cool, and we are all suckers for clever Easter eggs and hidden references. But when the characters stop being the priority of any story, there are no longer emotional stakes to keep us engaged. And that’s why, by the time the credits roll on The Mandalorian’s Season 3 finale, we are forced to question what the last eight episodes of the show did for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne/Lateef Crowder). The sad answer is nothing, as Djarin didn’t experience any significant character development in Season 3 of The Mandalorian.

After The Book of Boba Fett reunited Djarin and Grogu, Season 3 of The Mandalorian had a new goal: the bounty hunter needed to redeem himself from the sin of taking out his helmet so that he could join the Children of the Watch again. It’s a clear mission that could help the series to regain the glory of the first season. Unfortunately, after a messy season premiere, it became clear The Mandalorian would continue to tread the dangerous path of making its main character secondary to all the new movies and shows Lucasfilm wants to set up.

While the constant nods at future projects and spinoffs are distracting enough, it only took a few episodes for The Mandalorian to become The Book of Bo-Katan Kryze. After Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) came into the scene as the savior who could finally retake Mandalore, Djarin was reduced to a supporting role. Season 3 of The Mandalorian is about Bo-Katan coming to terms with her past mistakes, embracing her legacy, and putting her life on the line to give Mandalorian culture a brighter future. As for Djarin, he was pretty much there to be used by Bo-Katan when needed. Bo-Katan is a phenomenal character, and Sackhoff surely deserved all the screen time she got. Still, that doesn’t change the fact that the focus The Mandalorian put on Bo-Katan contributed to Djarin being wasted the entire season.

Season 3 of 'The Mandalorian' Wasted the Darksaber Plot

Another enraging aspect of Season 3 of The Mandalorian is how the show throws interesting plotlines in the trash. Djarin’s redemption arc easily comes to an end, his previous conflicts with the Children of the Watch are forgotten, and his relationship with Mandalorian tradition remains the same, even after Grogu shows him the galaxy is bigger than his helmet. Above everything else, there’s the Darksaber, a legendary weapon that becomes a weird deus ex machina in Season 3 of The Mandalorian.

Djarin earns the right to wield the Darksaber in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, together with the promise he would have to think hard about what it means to lead the people of Mandalore. The Book of Boba Fett continues this plotline by showing how Djarin struggled to use the weapon. As we learn in The Book of Boba Fett, Djarin could only use the Darksaber to its full power once he believed he was worthy of carrying it. That, together with Djarin’s quest for redemption, is a clear promise Season 3 of The Mandalorian would explore the character’s motivations and allow him to rise above his limiting beliefs.

Instead of the amazing character arc previous seasons were building towards, we got Djarin giving the Darksaber to Bo-Katan over a bizarre technicality. And in the season finale, the Darksaber is even destroyed as if it was a toy, which puts the weapon’s entire mythology into question. What was the point of the whole Darksaber plotline, then? None. And by taking the Darksaber of Djarin, The Mandalorian sabotaged a huge opportunity for character growth.

Din Djarin Enemies and Allies Remain Static in Season 3

The most obvious indicator that Djarin didn’t have any meaningful character development in Season 3 of The Mandalorian is that all his relationships remain unchanged. Over the past seasons, Djarin grew as a character by accepting old enemies as welcomed allies, such as IG-11 (voiced by Taika Waititi) and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers). Djarin's first encounter with Bo-Katan also led him to question his faith in the Creed, as there were honorable Mandalorians out there who still refused to keep their helmets all the time. The same could also be said of Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), who becomes a friend to Djarin.

The most important bond Djarin forges is with Grogu, his adoptive son, who becomes the reason why he decides to betray the Creed. Every side character Djarin met during his adventures forced him to learn more about the political disputes in the galaxy and how things are not so simple as binary moral codes might lead you to believe. Still, Grogu was the one to melt the bounty hunter’s heart and push him to question his teachings. It seemed like Djarin was on a journey to distance himself from the Children of the Watch, who were indeed zealots.

Despite everything that happened before, in Season 3 of The Mandalorian, Din is back to being a blind follower of the Children of the Watch. Not that it matters much, as the faction suddenly changed its beliefs and accept Bo-Katan as their leader. Still, the fact remains Season 3 doesn’t challenge Djarin on any front. His friends are still friends, his enemies are the same, nothing got in the way of his relationship with Grogu, and even his connection to the Mandalorian faith remains untouched.

So, what was the purpose of Season 3 of The Mandalorian for Djarin? Even worse, what was the purpose of all the plot threads teased by previous seasons and abandoned in favor of Bo-Katan’s story? According to Jon Favreau, Season 4 of The Mandalorian is already written. However, if the upcoming season is not focused on Djarin and Grogu’s character development, maybe it’s better just to let them chill in Nevarro.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is currently available on Disney+.

