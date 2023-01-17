Hot on the heels of today's trailer release for season 3 of Disney+'s smash hit Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, further information about the upcoming season has now been released in advance of its March debut on the streaming platform. The eagerly-anticipated third season of Disney+'s breakout series will continue to follow the adventures of the titular Mandalorian Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne) and his tiny Force-sensitive son Grogu. Following Grogu's decision to give up his Jedi training to return to his adoptive father, the pair are off on a new quest.

The trailer teased the duo's trip to Mandalore, the home planet of the Mandalorians, with Din currently wielding the Darksaber, having won it in a duel against the villainous Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) at the conclusion of season 2, granting him the right to rule over Mandalore. The critically acclaimed series has won praise for its writing, characterization and visuals, and a lot of that work comes down to the directors of the episodes, with each individual bringing their own personal touch to proceedings. The caliber of directors assigned to the show is a sign of both how popular it is, and how big a challenge it is to produce such a big-budget series.

The directors of the eight-episode Season 3 include Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard. Famuyiwa, Weathers and Howard are all returning as directors from previous seasons, with Weathers also appearing in a recurring role on the show. Famuyiwa appeared in a cameo role in episode 6 of season 1.

Image via Disney

RELATED: New 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Trailer Reveals Din Djarin Is Ready to Fight

Morrison was Oscar-nominated for her work as Director of Photography on Black Panther, while Ramsey helmed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Chung, meanwhile, was the director of 2020's Minari, for which he won both the Grand Jury Prize, and the Audience Award, at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Chung was also nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Director category.

Jon Favreau is the showrunner/head writer and serves as an executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck are co-executive producers. The official plot synopsis reads:

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Warsgalaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

The Mandalorian returns to Disney Plus on March 1st, 2023. Check out the new trailer down below.