‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Already in the Works at Disney+

In a surprise to absolutely no one, it appears as though Disney and Lucasfilm are very interested in making The Mandalorian Season 3 a reality—even if we’re still months away from the release of Season 2 of the Disney+ Star Wars series. The first-ever live-action Star Wars TV show launched on Disney+ last fall to immense fan response and wide critical acclaim, as creator/showrunner Jon Favreau brought the story of a bounty hunter caring for a baby Yoda (excuse me, “The Child”) while running from bad guys and stormtroopers.

That eight-episode first season didn’t necessarily cover a ton of story ground, so there’s clearly much more to explore. Favreau and Co. wrapped The Mandalorian Season 2 shortly before the COVID-19 shutdown and are continuing to work on post-production remotely. That new season is still expected to debut this fall, but Favreau is pulling a classic Favreau and multitasking like no other.

Variety reports that Favreau has been writing The Mandalorian Season 3 “for a while” and that the art department has been creating concepts for the new season for “the past few weeks” under the leadership of Lucasfilm vice president and executive creative director Doug Chiang.

They’ve only just started pre-production so it’s early days, but it makes sense if Lucasfilm and Disney+ want to keep The Mandalorian on track to debut a new season each year. Favreau had already written much of Season 2 by the time Season 1 debuted and was in production shortly after.

Speaking of which, part of the reason why The Mandalorian is able to churn out episodes while Game of Thrones took a year and a half between seasons is the cutting edge technology that was developed specifically for the series. Backgrounds were rendered in real-time on set using a game engine, so the post-production work necessary to bring the world of The Mandalorian to life is less extensive than, say, Avatar or Avengers: Endgame. In the place of green screens, The Mandalorian used massive LED walls that would literally render entire backgrounds in seconds.

If you don’t believe me, check out the video below. And stay tuned for more Mandalorian goodness coming to Disney+ this fall.

For more on the show, take a gander at our full breakdown of that season one finale.