Editor's Note: The following contains minor spoilers from Season 3 Episode 6 of The Mandalorian.The Mandalorian has a long history of exploring new worlds in the galaxy, introducing worlds like Nevarro and Sorgan. While Season 3 focuses more on Mandalore, the element of exploration is still present, with the new planet introduced in Episode 6, "Guns for Hire," Plazir-15. This place is a self-described paradise. Recently free from the throes of the Empire, Plazir-15 refused to join the New Republic, instead becoming an independent planet. Plazir-15 founded an elective monarchy as they rebuilt the planet, relying on a direct democracy to decide their rulers. Despite the difficulty of independence, the citizens don't seem to like hard work. Luckily, the new society, now led by The Duchess (Lizzo) and Captain Bombardier (Jack Black), no longer requires people to work. Instead, they can lounge the day away and participate in the democratic system. But without workers, the planet wouldn't be able to survive.

There are workers on Plazir-15, just not humans. In their short time on the planet, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) run into a few different types of workers, the enslaved Ugnaughts and the reprogrammed droids. While neither group is well-treated by the world as a whole, the droids are worse off within the episode. Plazir-15 is a rare haven for old or former Imperial droids. As a reformed Imperial himself, Bombardier reprograms droids to make up the workforce. Everything from Imperial protocol droids to Clone Wars battle droids exist on the planet. But though these droids are allowed to be there, they are not well-treated. Throughout the episode, droids are blamed, mistreated, and living in fear of what will happen next. Even the show's hero doesn't show them kindness. Altogether, the treatment of the droids is appalling, but no character takes notice.

How Are the Droids Mistreated

The trouble starts when Din and Bo-Katan learn of malfunctioning droids turning on the citizens. This bloody situation is blamed on the reprogramming falling through, as the droids have no free will to rebel. They talk of programming, but droids have always been characters with personalities. On this planet, they have a society with their own bars for recreation. Din and Bo-Katan investigate the incidents, ending up at one such bar, which they believe is tied to the issue. Originally, the droids are afraid to talk to Din and Bo-Katan, and Din's threats do nothing to put them at ease, but the bartender droid offers to help in spite of that.

He expresses that many of the droids are worried they will be replaced by humans due to the attacks. The planet houses droids who would be scrapped anywhere else, so though the conditions aren't ideal, they stay. The bartender claims that they have a lot to contribute, and they owe organics for their existence, a humble attitude for the backbone of this society. First, Din accuses the bartender, threatening violence, but Bo-Katan attempts to speak peacefully. The conversation reveals that their Nepenthé had been tampered with, meaning the droids were framed, but there is no general outrage on behalf of the droids. When the culprit, Commissioner Hellgate (Christopher Lloyd), is caught, he's banished, but there is no concern for his victims. They resume their lives of work as if nothing happened, and people go on ignoring them now that they are not a threat.

Din Treats the Droids and the Ugnaughts Differently

Throughout the show, Din expressed mistrust of droids. His interactions with IG-11 (Taika Waititi) are a prime example. However, he is particularly harsh with the droids of Plazir-15, in direct contrast to his polite meeting with the Ugnaughts. The two groups seem to be responsible for keeping Plazir-15 running. The Ugnaughts are responsible for reprogramming the droids and fear retaliation for these events as much as the droids do. But when they meet with the Ugnaughts, Din behaves differently.

Bo-Katan cannot get information from them, but after his friendship with Kuiil (Nick Nolte), Din understands them better. By respecting their customs, acknowledging their hard work, and speaking as a friend, Din earns their help. Yet when they turn their attention to the droids, Din instantly resorts to violence. Investigating the battle droids at the loading docks, Din kicks them until one reacts. Then he threatens to dissect the bar droids without provocation. Bo-Katan tried to talk him out of it, but there is no changing his mind. Despite his status as the hero of The Mandalorian, Din is as prejudiced against droids as anyone. And because it is so prevalent on Plazir-15 and in the galaxy, few acknowledge it.

Droid Discrimination is a Reoccurring Problem

Despite their hard work, the droids are ignored and mistreated, but Plazir-15 is a paradise. While the droids are responsible for most of the work, the democracy is run by the people, not the droids. Yet Plazir-15 is safer for many droids than anywhere else in the galaxy. Droids are often seen as replaceable, underestimated, and generally ignored until they do something unexpected. While the droids on Plazir-15 live in fear of decommissioning, which is essentially death to them, they are given a second chance that they wouldn't get elsewhere. Either because they are too old, like the former separatist droids, or because they once served the Empire, over which they had no control, these droids are not safe in most of the galaxy. It's no surprise that they are as desperate as anyone to put an end to the killings and resume normal life, even if they are still on the bottom rung of society.

Even in the events of the episode, the droid "malfunctions" were a tool Hellgate used in hopes of framing Bombardier, manipulating innocent droids for his purpose without their knowledge. And in the end, no one is concerned about the impact on the droids. The discrimination goes back to the question of what constitutes life. Droids are machinery, not organic life forms. Because of this, droids are viewed as lesser, interchangeable, and even cannon fodder, but with characters like R2D2 and L3-37, it's clear that they have a life and opinions of their own. Discrimination against droids is a problem throughout Star Wars. This episode dives deeper into it, but even so, it offers no solutions or hope for change.