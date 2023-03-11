Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Season 3 Episode 2 of The Mandalorian.

It is in the nature of The Mandalorian to decorate its episodes with Easter eggs from the past — droids, trinkets, starships, relics from the Empire and the Republic, all working to shower Star Wars fans in nostalgia. The return of lovable characters and droids alike in The Mandalorian went as far as bringing back the infamous R5-D4 — that seemingly unobtrusive droid first seen in Star Wars: A New Hope, and better remembered as the red and white astromech who broke down upon the front yard of the Lars Homestead beside a youthfully impatient Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). When R5-D4’s motivator allegedly blew up just mere seconds after being bought by Owen Lars (Phil Brown), it was hard to imagine the poor hunk of metal amounting to anything, only ever being recognized as the droid who was replaced by the unfailing and heroic R2-D2. But, Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau revitalized R5-D4’s story in the New Republic era of Star Wars. The droid is first seen in Chalmun’s Spaceport Cantina when Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) strolls in looking for work, and then the droid is later hired by engineer Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris). But the life and times of R5-D4 does not stop there…

The Backstory of R5-D4 Before His Appearance in 'The Mandalorian'

In Episode 2 of The Mandalorian Season 3, Din is in search of IG-series droid parts in order to restore IG-11 who will help him on his quest to Mandalore. But a visit to Peli on Tatooine changes Din’s plans. Peli offers up R5-D4 instead, assuring that “this R5 astromech is built for adventure.” Din, however, is reluctant, and so is R5, whose anxious and cowardly temperament makes him the complete opposite of R2-D2. But not all heroes are colored in blue and white, which brings us to the infamous tale titled "The Red One" written by Rae Carson and featured in the Star Wars book From A Certain Point of View, which details the way in which R5-D4 sacrificed himself that day on the Lars Homestead, so that R2-D2 could complete his precarious mission for the Rebellion.

All those years ago, thrust together in the shadowy bowels of the Jawa's sandcrawler, R2-D2 and R5-D4 meet for the first time. Their encounter goes like this:

"I’m R2-D2, and I’m on an important mission." "I’m R5-D4. No mission — that I know of. My memory was wiped four years ago." "I must be sold tomorrow. I have to escape this sandcrawler. The fate of the galaxy depends on it." "Is that why your pincer was deep on my access compartment? You were sabotaging your competition?" "Yes. Please, the Rebellion needs your help."

Little did R2-D2 know at the time, but R5 wanted nothing more than to be sold. He wanted to be free of the sandcrawler and to fulfill his astromech purposes and programming with a new master, growing scared as time went on that he was becoming too old for service. And yet, he trusted R2’s words. So, what Luke Skywalker believed to be a bad motivator was actually R5 sacrificing his freedom for the Rebellion.“Thank you, friend. You may have saved the galaxy today. I will never forget you,” were R2’s final words to R5.

The Future of R5-D4 After His Appearance in 'The Mandalorian' Season 3

Jumping to uncertain conclusions about R5’s future with Din and Grogu is a given, considering the droid is jumpy and nervous and has thus far been unwillingly pushed into his first task, but it is in the nature of Star Wars to unveil unlikely heroes. It is also in the nature of Star Wars to see droids reflect the characteristics of their masters. It has been a long time since R5 was musing to himself among the dark depths of the sandcrawler, wishing that he could be free. Although he did serve Peli, this is R5's first adventure away from the infamous desert planet since joining up with Din and Grogu, and such a feat may see him become the hero he always was, beginning from that day long ago when he fatefully let R2-D2 take his place.

