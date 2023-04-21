Editor's Note: The following article contains full spoilers for 'The Mandalorian' Season 3With the conclusion of The Mandalorian Season 3, it is abundantly clear that the popular Star Wars series needs to start planning its endgame if it wants to be fondly remembered as one of the best pieces of Star Wars content.

That's not to say that Season 3 of The Mandalorian is terrible, far from it. The exhilarating season has plenty of great moments, including Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) getting the Darksaber, IG-11 getting resurrected, and the first live-action appearances of the planet Mandalore and the mighty Mythosaur. However, it's also a largely disconnected and uneventful season that has its characters moving in what feels like an aimless direction.

Even worse, series creator Jon Favreau has publicly stated that an ending for the acclaimed series has not been planned yet. That's...not good. After all, even the best stories need to conclude eventually, and if there truly is no end in sight for The Mandalorian, that could very easily lead to some grave consequences for a galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars Has Suffered from Poor Planning Before

Disney's era of Star Wars has become rather infamous for its poor planning and conflicting creative visions when it comes to their film and television projects. The most notorious example is undoubtedly the handling of the Sequel Trilogy. The three films of Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens, Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker all became infamous among the Star Wars fanbase for featuring an inconsistent vision caused by a clear lack of planning.

Filmmakers J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson both have a clear passion for the Star Wars franchise, but both had fundamentally different ideas for where the future of the series should go. The Force Awakens sets up a lot of potential plot threads, The Last Jedi circumvents all of those plot threads, and then The Rise of Skywalker undoes every major reveal that The Last Jedi introduced. The result is a trio of films that have many bright spots and enjoyable moments, but lack the essential cohesion seen in the Original Trilogy and even the Sequel Trilogy.

Many of Disney and Lucasfilm's other recent projects haven't fared much better either. The two Star Wars spin-off films, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Solo: A Star Wars Story, also had a pretty rough production cycle. Both featured conflicting creative differences, extensive reshooting processes, and had productions so tumultuous that they effectively killed the Star Wars Story series for good. The difficult histories of the two spin-off films are likely why so many other feature projects have been shelved at Lucasfilm, such as Rian Johnson's trilogy and Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron.

Some television programs in Lucasfilm's schedule have also seen a similar fate, such as the Rangers of the New Republic series. Lucasfilm has reached a point where they have now canceled more projects than they've made, leaving a wealth of ideas on the cutting room floor maybe forever. With its long and tumultuous history, you would think Lucasfilm would learn that they need to start planning its storylines to ensure viability. If what Jon Favreau says is true, and they hope The Mandalorian will continue for years and years without an established ending, the resulting future seasons are bound to be disappointing.

TV Shows Continuing Without a Planned Ending Rarely Goes Over Well With Viewers

Remember a little show called Game of Thrones? Was it only the most popular show on television at the time? Well, fans of the series fondly remember the show's early seasons, but the same can't be said for the later seasons. Many attribute the show's notoriously weak and rushed conclusion to the series' showrunners running out of source material, as the book series from George R.R. Martin was not (and still isn't) completed. As a result, they had to come up with new interpretations of what they thought would happen next in the story, but didn't properly envision a conclusion for the series.

Ironically, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss allegedly rushed the ending of their hit series, so they could work on a Star Wars project of their own. Whether that's the case or not, lacking a clear ending for the heroes and villains of Westeros hurt the series so much that many skip the last few seasons entirely when revisiting Game of Thrones. It would be an immense tragedy if the last few seasons of The Mandalorian joined the dozens of great shows with lackluster, rushed conclusions.

Season 4 of 'The Mandalorian' Is Reportedly Already Written

Before Season 3 of The Mandalorian premiered, Jon Favreau informed fans everywhere that the show's fourth season has already been entirely written. On paper, so to speak, that's a pretty good sign, as it shows that Favreau and the team are already planning what's next for the titular character. However, many fans have also expressed many concerns with the third season, such as its general lack of focus and abundance of filler storylines. It's fairly essential that these criticisms be taken into account and examined for the fourth season, so hopefully, the next season can dissect what worked and what didn't about the last three seasons and amend accordingly.

Dave Filoni's Star Wars Movie Could Be Exactly What 'The Mandalorian' Needs

At Star Wars Celebration 2023, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced that The Mandalorian director and writer Dave Filoni would be helming his very own Star Wars movie. Filoni has become one of the biggest and most important names in Star Wars television, having helped create Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels. His involvement in a movie is more than exciting, and the news got even better when Filoni revealed that his film would take place in the New Republic era and be a culmination of the Mandoverse. It's more than likely the film will combine the characters and storylines of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and more.

If that is the direction the film will be going, Filoni's project could serve as an epic grand finale for The Mandalorian, functioning as a definitive end point for Din Djarin's (Pedro Pascal) story and give the famed bounty hunter and his little green companion the send-off that they deserve.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is currently available to stream on Disney+.

