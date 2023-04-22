Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Mandalorian.The Mandalorian Season 3 has reached an end, but in doing so, it changed the endings of the previous seasons. The Disney+ series follows the Mandalorian, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), through the galaxy with his adorable adoptive son Grogu. The pair comes into conflict with the Imperial remnants, who are chasing Grogu because of his Force abilities. Throughout their journey, they have lost friends and faced hardships, providing tear-jerking moments for the audience. But Season 3 chooses to ignore all of that, reworking the finite endings to fit its purpose.

By rewriting the sad plot points of past seasons, the show destroys the emotional weight they carry. If no endings stick, why should fans react to them in the first place? It's not that happy endings are a problem. This is Star Wars, after all, and good usually wins the day. However, refusing to maintain the endings already created takes away from the show's emotional beats. From rushing Din Djarin and Grogu's reunion to reviving IG-11 (Taika Waititi), Season 3 systematically negated the biggest emotional impacts from previous seasons.

'The Book of Boba Fett' Technically Undoes 'The Mandalorian' Season 2's Ending

Season 3 undoes the ending of Season 2 with a little help from The Book of Boba Fett. In the Season 2 finale, Din Djarin rescues Grogu from Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), but only minutes later, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) arrives to take Grogu away for Jedi training. While locating Grogu's people was the original mission of Season 2 (before they found themselves in danger,) the split is sudden and not what either Din Djarin or Grogu truly wants. The duo shares an emotional goodbye where Din Djarin takes off his helmet for Grogu to see his face for the first time. From the beginning, it was unclear where Season 3 would take the characters as the goal of the first two seasons, to protect Grogu and return him to his people, was seemingly accomplished.

Din Djarin and Grogu parting ways in Season 2 seemed to be the necessary end of their journey. Yet Season 3 (and Book of Boba Fett) reunites them instantaneously, with Grogu choosing to abandon his training to return to Din Djarin. While no one wanted these two to be permanently apart, their separation was undone so quickly that it destroyed its emotional weight. Din Djarin and Grogu have belonged together since Season 1, especially now that they have officially become father and son. Few fans expected the separation to last. However, it was an important part of their journey. The distance could have helped them realize what they meant to each other or highlighted the ways they had changed since their meeting. Instead, they were reunited the very next time either one appeared, and it wasn't even in their own show. Rushing their time apart makes it meaningless. When watching the show through, the story will jump from the big goodbye to Season 3, where they are on another mission together as if nothing happened, basically retconning the entire thing. If it doesn't significantly impact the rest of the show, then what's the point?

Wait, IG-11 Is Alive?

Season 3 of The Mandalorian also continued this trend by undoing the Season 1 finale’s major death. In a desperate escape, the droid babysitter extraordinaire, IG-11, fulfilled his mission of protecting Grogu by sacrificing himself. To take out the enemies chasing them and ensure the escape of Din Djarin and baby Grogu, IG-11 blew himself up. The remains were supposedly in too many pieces to be fixed. Yet IG-11 took this action fully aware of the irreversible consequences, which made the sacrifice all the more heart-wrenching. Yet Season 3 was determined not to let the droid rest in peace — or pieces, as it were. Early in the season, Din Djarin wants to rebuild IG-11, going to the Anzellans on Nevarro for help. But because of missing parts that are impossible to come by, they cannot restore the droid completely, and the attempt leads to IG-11 attacking Din Djarin. Unable to fix IG-11, the Anzellans create IG-12 for Grogu. This amounts to a vehicle for Grogu to control, but it lets the droid protect his charge once again, if not in the way they anticipated.

That isn't the end of IG-11's story. In the Season 3 finale, Din Djarin and Grogu encounter the head of an assassin droid and use it to restore IG-11 to his former glory. Now he's back and better than ever, despite the sacrifice. With a little more time between IG-11's death and the unraveling of that plot thread, this development is less egregious than the rapid reunion, but it's still an odd choice. IG-11's death was meant to be permanent, and it was that fact which made the sacrifice so significant. IG-11's selfless action proved Din Djarin's mistrust of droids to be an unfair prejudice. Restoring IG-11 takes away from the significance of his sacrifice and undoes a major plot point of the Season 1 finale.

What's Wrong With These Changes?

While both Din Djarin and Grogu's reunion and IG-11's revival sound like positive changes, they destroy the emotional stakes of the earlier seasons. If every emotional moment is patched up later, why have them at all? Constantly undoing the show's tragedies diminishes their importance. Of course, everyone wants father and son to be together, but with the rapid pace of their reunion, it didn't get the emotional impact that it deserved. Though another hero in the galaxy can only be a good thing, IG-11's ultimate survival takes away from the significance of his sacrifice. But, perhaps more to the point, undoing these endings makes the audience hesitate to trust later tragedies. With their expectations adjusted, future events won't have the same effect. An audience that expects endings to unravel won't experience the same reaction as one who believes it to be the end. Without the expectation that the events of the series are final, they won't inspire emotional reactions in the future. After all, how can the audience be sure that The Mandalorian Season 3's ending won't be ignored when Season 4 comes out? Rewriting endings may have a surprise factor at the moment, but it kills the show's emotional arc in the long term.

All three seasons of The Mandalorian are currently available to stream on Disney+.