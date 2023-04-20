Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Mandalorian.The moment we had all wanted to see in The Mandalorian has finally been given to us, but there's no question that Season 3 wasn't without its faults. Even the finale had its own miscues. Nonetheless, the closing moments with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu were what we have been clamoring for. The final shot of this chapter that we get was the perfect bow to put on what has been a thrilling three-season journey of The Mandalorian… except that it isn't the series finale. We know there's going to be another season, since Jon Favreau has already shared he has the scripts written. This takes slightly away from the happy ending we experience for our titular character and the newly-minted Din Grogu. This isn't to say we want the journey of this father-son pair to end, but The Mandalorian section of the Star Wars universe would be best served if this was a three-chapter story that encompasses the quest of protecting Grogu that it set out to do.

Din Djarin’s Story Arc on 'The Mandalorian' Is Complete

Prior to the events of The Mandalorian, Din Djarin was a man without a purpose — then he is put on an assignment in “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian,” where the target he had been given is The Child (eventually we come to learn that Grogu is his name). It's also where that lasting shot of Mando extending his finger down toward Grogu takes place. At that moment his new life’s purpose is established. From that point forward, everything he does is to protect, educate, and eventually embrace Grogu as his own.

What the Season 3 finale does is tie up the otherwise slipping arc of Din Djarin with a moment that essentially completes his assignment. After defeating Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and his troops, Mando returns to the Living Waters where The Armorer (Emily Swallow) is ushering in Ragnar Vizsla. Din Djarin requests that Grogu take the Creed now that he's no longer his foundling but an apprentice. Since he is unable to speak, The Armorer says that a parent has to speak on his behalf. “Then I will adopt him as my own,” Din Djarin responds.

That exchange is what this series needed and it delivers. With that, the final remaining minutes of the finale confirm that Din Djarin will be more selective in his assignments as he wants to be a contractor for the New Republic. He takes up Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) on his offer to reside on the seclusive outskirts of Nevarro where he has his own house meant for just him and his new son. The finale concludes with him sitting on the front porch, feet up, as he watches Grogu levitating a frog in the foreground. It would have been the perfect way to end a series whose whole purpose was getting these characters to these various points.

A Fourth Season of 'The Mandalorian' May Risk Jumping the Shark

There's something to be said about a show that knows when it's time to wrap up the journey. In today's streaming age where one show can lead to multiple spin-offs, a series like The Mandalorian can end without its characters’ stories also ending. If the parting shot of Din Djarin and Grogu at their new Nevarro residence was the final curtain for Disney+'s flagship show, it would have been as satisfying an ending as we could have asked for. What a fourth season risks is undoing the arc completion of this third season.

Do we want Din Djarin and Grogu on our screens? Of course! Ending The Mandalorian with this third season, though, is probably the right choice. Whatever adventures are planned with the New Republic could unfold in a new spinoff or as part of a larger-scale series. The Mandalorian as a three-season, 30-episode bundle would be something anyone could easily consume 10 or 20 years down the road and regard as a complete watch.

As we've seen with shows like Game of Thrones, more is not always better. It can even tarnish the goodwill the prior seasons built up. That final season of Thrones left a sour taste in many fans’ mouths. What we hope doesn't happen is the same missteps with The Mandalorian as they embark on Season 4. There were moments, though brief, where Season 3 took some risks (the Dr. Pershing standalone episode, to name one) that could have backfired if the landing wasn't stuck. After all, it's not always happy endings when it comes to the world of Star Wars. The Season 3 finale finally gave us what we longed for; perhaps that's why it feels like the perfect bookend for this uber-popular show.

Where Does a Fourth Season of 'The Mandalorian' Even Go?

Adding to the idea that this third season marks the ideal end for this series is the fact that we see Moff Gideon defeated and the Darksaber relegated to irrelevancy. These two factors have been driving forces for much of The Mandalorian’s narratives behind the father-son journey of Din Djarin and Grogu. Without the antagonist and the idea of the Darksaber and all of its lore, there aren't many loose ends left to tie up. There's the Mythosaur still hanging around, which seems like something a fourth season can tackle — but after seeing the Darksaber quickly crumble to pieces, the power of the Mythosaur may not even matter.

The way the third season of The Mandalorian wraps up doesn't warrant the need for another chapter to this saga. Then again, enough of us want more, which is why Din Djarin and Grogu aren't going anywhere. In the meantime, let's enjoy this happy, satisfying ending to what has been a mostly enjoyable three-season arc, even if there may have been some ups and downs along the way.

