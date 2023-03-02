Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 1. The third season of the Disney+ Star Wars spin-off has finally arrived. The ever-beloved Pedro Pascal returns as Din Djarin, the titular character and protector of Grogu, continuing on his quest for redemption. Here's what you may have missed (or couldn't quite put your finger on) in The Mandalorian season premiere. This is the way.

Purrgil

Image via Disney+

Space whales! As Din Djarin and Grogu speed through hyperspace in their Naboo N1-Starfighter, the little guy stares in wonder as a pod of creatures can be seen alongside. These whale-like inhabitants of deep space are known as Purrgil. First introduced in Star Wars Rebels, the Purrgil are massive, semi-sentient beings with bulbous foreheads and an array of tentacles trailing behind. In Rebels, the Purrgil thwarted iconic villain Grand Admiral Thrawn, an adversary central to Ahsoka. With that, we'll likely see them again in the upcoming Ahsoka series, lead by Rosario Dawson.

The Anzellans

Image via Disney

First appearing in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with the introduction of Babu Frik, the Anzellans are a race of particularly short stature with a knack for refurbishment. Babu was an adorable beacon of delight in Episode IX, where he showcased the same feisty demeanor as his Mandalorian counterparts. Din Djarin, seeking their expertise, is greeted by the Anzellans through a tiny doorway on the streets of Nevarro. Fans of Babu Frik are sure to be filled with instant joy upon hearing the Anzellans. Their familiar voices mark the return of Shirley Henderson's vocal talent.

Cara Dune & Moff Gideon

Image via Disney+

We now know the whereabouts of these two Mandalorian characters, thanks to Greef Karga's conversation with our Mandalorian. Nevarro is in need of a new marshal, now that Cara Dune has been recruited by the Special Forces (an expected departure after Disney's firing of Gina Carano). Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), the villain of seasons past, has been sent off to a New Republic War Tribunal.

Droids

Image via Disney

IG-11 (voiced by Taika Waititi) met his demise in an act of self-sacrificial heroism at the end of the first season. When Din Djarin arrives at the newly flourishing planet of Nevarro, he's greeted by a tribute statue formed from the droid's remnants. Soon we learn of Din's intent to revive his fallen companion, which leads us to the aforementioned Anzellan droidsmiths. You may have spotted other recognizable droids on this gem of the Outer Rim. A protocol droid (of C3-PO fame) greets Din upon arrival, giving us the first utterance of Greef Karga's new title as High Magistrate. If you're keen on R2-D2, you'll spot an astromech droid here, too!

Kowakian Monkey-Lizards & Other Familiar Species

Image via Disney

See those charmingly off-putting creatures gathered together in a tree? The Kowakian monkey-lizards are a familiar sight in Star Wars lore. The last time we saw them on Nevarro, they were caged up like pests, so it's a welcome sight to see them free and thriving. First depicted in The Return of the Jedi at the palace of Jabba the Hutt, the Kowakians return after appearances across the canon, including The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and The Book of Boba Fett.

The band of space pirates confronting Mando also sport an array of recognizable races. Vane (Marti Matulis) leads the crowd of antagonists, which include the likes of a Trandoshan and a Klatoonian. Their master, the Pirate King Gorian Shard (Nonso Anozie), is a new species unique to the series, whom we'll likely see more of in the coming weeks.

RELATED: 'The Mandalorian' Has No Clear End But Star Wars Should Know Better by Now

Mythosaurs

Image via Disney

Native to Mandalore, mythosaurs were fierce, massive creatures of legend. In his crusades, Mandalore the First drove the behemoths to extinction, and the mythosaur became the symbol of the Mand'alor — leader of all Mandalorian clans. In the opening of this episode, a sculpture of a mythosaur skull can be seen behind The Armorer (Emily Swallow), proudly set upon a wall as she crafts a new Beskar helmet.

Sundari & The Mines of Mandalore

Image via StarWars.com

Din Djarin seeks council with Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), who has lost influence sans ownership of the Darksaber. Here, The Mandalorian sets off on its likely path for the season: Din seeks redemption, to rise from apostate to true Mandalorian after the transgression of removing his helmet. To be forgiven, he must bathe in The Living Waters at the mines of Mandalore. Fortunately, Bo-Katan grants him an ounce of vital knowledge -- the mines are beneath the civic center in the city of Sundari, the capital city of Mandalore. An area of great focus in The Clone Wars, the Easter eggs to come are sure to be plentiful.

Read More About 'The Mandalorian'