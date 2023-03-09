Editor's Note: The following contains minor spoilers from Season 3 Episode 2 of The Mandalorian.The third season of The Mandalorian ventures on with "Chapter 18: The Mines of Mandalore". Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu finally reach the planet Mandalore, where the capital city of Sundari lay in ruins. Resolute in his quest for redemption, Din seeks The Living Waters beneath the Mines of Mandalore. This season is already rich with Star Wars history, and the callbacks are plentiful, so it's time for a deep dive into everything you may have missed. This is the way.

Peli Motto & Tatooine

Image via Disney+

The desert planet Tatooine marks another familiar place in the galaxy far, far away, and Din Djarin has returned, bent on finding the right parts to repair IG-11. Right where we left her, Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) occupies her hangar at the Mos Eisley spaceport. Surrounded by familiar pit droids, it's business as usual for Peli. "So, uh, where's my guy?" As expected, Peli lights up with joy when she's reunited with Grogu, who impresses with a Force jump into her arms. Keep reading for more on Grogu's showcase of Force use.

Lurmen

Image via Disney+

"Now who taught you how to leap like a Lurmen, huh?" Only briefly mentioned when Grogu flies into Peli Motto's arms, the Lurmen are peaceful, monkey-like creatures from the Outer Rim. Apparently known for their agile nature, the leaping Lurmen made appearances in Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Boonta Eve

Image via Disney+

When Din Djarin arrives with Grogu on Tatooine, they come at a special time. Peli Motto is giddy with excitement, for it's Boonta Eve on the desert planet. A holiday commemorating Boonta Hestilic Shad'ruu the Hutt's ascension to godhood, Boonta Eve is celebrated with fireworks, which Grogu watches with wonder, and the Boonta Eve Classic. What's this? You know it well, actually. The Boonta Eve Classic is an annual podrace, one in which a young Anakin Skywalker competed in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

R5-D4 & Jawas

Image via Disney+

First appearing in Star Wars: A New Hope, R5-D4 and the Jawas have been with us since the very beginning of Star Wars itself. The Jawas, thieving and peddling wherever they go, conduct their typical style of trade with Peli Motto as Din Djarin and Grogu arrive. Unfortunately for Din, the Jawas claim they cannot get the memory circuit that he'd need to repair IG-11. So, at the persistence of Peli, Din enlists the services of R5-D4, the classic red and white astromech droid. R5 has been a helping hand for our protagonists since the start of it all. In solidarity with the Rebellion, R5's apparent malfunctioning in A New Hope was actually a brave feat of self-sacrifice — a clever ruse that led Owen Lars and Luke Skywalker into picking R2-D2, allowing him to continue on his quest.

Rodian

Image via Disney+

As expected on Tatooine, there's no shortage of familiar faces. Seen here bartering with Peli Motto in her hangar, a Rodian has made appearances all across Star Wars canon. Scaly reptilian humanoids, we've seen Rodian serving in the Galactic Republic Senate and treking across the galaxy as bounty hunters. Greedo, the most famous Rodian of all, had an iconic turn in the first Star Wars film, hired by Jabba the Hutt for Han Solo's capture. Han shot first.

Boba Fett

Image via Lucasfilm

Closing out The Book of Boba Fett, we last saw the iconic bounty hunter defeat the Pyke Syndicate, slaying Cad Bane and regaining control of Mos Espa. Supposedly now in control of the Hutt's former territory, the dispute over Fett's authority has likely not seen its end. Peli Motto asks Din Djarin if he's returned to Tatooine to take out Boba Fett, possibly inferring that the conflict of control will continue.

RELATED: Din Djarin Doesn't Need to Be a Part of the Children of the Watch

Concordia

Image via Disney

Calling back to Star Wars: The Clone Wars, we see Concordia, a moon of planet Mandalore and where Din Djarin was raised. After the Civil War, the exiled Mandalorian warriors used Concordia as their base for the Death Watch, a group of survivors led by Pre Vizsla. As a part of the Children of the Watch, this became Din's home, which made for a touching moment as he recalls the moon's significance to Grogu.

Alamites

Image via Disney+

A new species to our eyes, the Alamites are a central foe for Mando here in "Chapter 18". Hostile, if not protective, Din and Grogu face off against quite a few of these beastly creatures. From Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), we learn that they once lived on the surface wastelands of Mandalore, the survivors of their kind now dwelling down below.

Grogu & The Force

Image via Disney+

Grogu's bond with The Force grows stronger, at times clearly showing his relation to the late Master Yoda. First there was the aforementioned Force jump, but soon after Grogu would face combat. As they ventured deeper into Mandalore, Din struggled to stave off an attack of three Alamites, even with the Darksaber drawn. When one of these foes attempts to thwart Grogu's escape, however, a single wave of his hand sends the Alamite flying away. Bo-Katan even makes note of Grogu's knack for navigation, hinting at further Force sensitivity.

Kryze Royalty

Image via StarWars.com

Presenting further backstory, Bo-Katan recalls the time when her family, the Kryze, were the royal rulers of Mandalore. "You'd never know it, looking at all this destruction." Bo-Katan references Sundari's once great status before infighting made the Mandalorians too weak to resist the Empire. She seems to remember the time with a mournful sense of regret, referring to the rituals of the royals as mere spectacle. As Bo-Katan mulls over feelings of pride and embarrassment, it could be inferred that she's thinking back on her sister, Duchess Satine Kryze, from whom she and the Death Watch were estranged.

The Living Waters

Image via Disney+

Beneath the Mines of Mandalore, by the guidance of Bo-Katan, Din finally reaches The Living Waters. Only here can a Mandalorian atone for the transgression of removing their helmet. Without hesitation, Din enters the water to recite the Creed. Bo-Katan reiterates her disbelief in the magic of these waters, but Din remains steadfast.

The Mythosaur

Image via Disney

Din Djarin's attempt at redemption in The Living Waters is quickly interrupted by the living, breathing beast of legend — the Mythosaur. This behemoth became the symbol of the Mand'alor, after Mandalore the First conquered the creatures supposedly to extinction. Clearly not so; the Mythosaur lives.

Read More About 'The Mandalorian'