Editor's Note: The following contains minor spoilers from Season 3 Episode 6 of The Mandalorian.Things are starting to ramp up for our heroes in their pursuit to retake Mandalore. Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackoff), armed with her knowledge of both The Way and those who have strayed from it, seeks to unite all Mandalorians. With Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu at her side, reunification feels increasingly attainable, and like any good episode of The Mandalorian, the journey is not without plenty of cameos and Easter eggs. This is the way.

Bryce Dallas Howard

Image via Lucasfilm

Returning to Star Wars after turns on both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, this episode was helmed by Bryce Dallas Howard. In The Mandalorian's first season, episode 4 was one of the most exciting, featuring Din and Cara Dune aiding the defense of a village from an Imperial onslaught. In season 2, Howard directed "Chapter 11: The Heiress," where we first met Bo-Katan Kryze. In The Book of Boba Fett, Howard gave us one of the most exciting stints of the series, with the side quest episode that momentarily turned our attention back to Din Djarin. At every turn, Howard makes a great addition to the galaxy far, far away.

The Quarren & Mon Calamari

Image via Disney+

As "Chapter 22: Guns for Hire" opens, we come upon a ship piloted by a crew of Quarren. First appearing in Return of the Jedi and featured heavily throughout the prequel films and Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Quarren are a sentient squid-like species. Quarren are native to Mon Cala, where they shared the planet with the Mon Calamari. Much like their cohabitors, Quarren resemble creatures of the deep, earning themselves the nickname "squid-heads." Here, a Quarren captain has been tracked down by Mandalorian mercenaries hired by a Mon Calamari Viceroy. The Quarren, it seems, has fallen in love with the Viceroy's son, and the two have run off together to pursue that bond -- an interesting twist, considering the rivalrous history between the two species.

Imperial Ship Callback

Image via Disney+

Axe Woves (Simon Kassianides) and the Mandalorian mercenaries who turned their back on Bo-Katan pursue the Quarren ship in an Imperial. As they approach the Quarren, they invoke a very familiar moment for Star Wars fans. The opening shot of A New Hope, with an Imperial Star Destroyer dominating the frame as it chases Princess Leia through deep space. It's one of the most iconic images in all of Star Wars, and the callback is immediately recognizable here.

C-3PO & R2D2 (Imperial Version)

Image via Disney+

When Din Djarin, Bo-Katan, and Grogu reach Plazir-15, there are first greeted by an astromech and a protocol droid, RA-7. Standing side-by-side to form a familiar silhouette, these droids are clearly meant to remind you of old pals C-3PO and R2-D2. You might even mistake them if they weren't clad in a dark, all-black finish, but these Imperial droids may not be as friendly as their famous counterparts.

Jack Black & Lizzo of Plazir-15

Image via Disney+

Giving further insight into the politics of a post-Imperial galaxy, we find ourselves on Plazir-15. The sole remaining direct democracy of the Outer Rim, Plazir-15 is led by the exuberantly jovial Captain Bombardier and the Duchess, played by none other than Jack Black and Lizzo, respectively. Black is having a huge week for himself, with this role premiering alongside his raved-about performance in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Lizzo's lovable relationship with Grogu is a joyful addition to the Star Wars universe. When we meet them on Plazir-15, there are many other familiar faces as well. Their dinner party is spread with guests of all sorts, including Biths, Ithorians, and Sullustans.

Battle Droids

Image via Lucasfilm

The main conflict of this episode makes for an exciting return for beloved prequel characters. The supposedly reprogrammed battle droids of Plazir-15 were popularized in The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith, and seeing them in action again has been long overdue. The B1-series battle droids, with their famous "Roger, Roger" calls, and the intimidating B2-series super battle droids face off against Din Djarin and Bo-Katan, making a prequel re-watch feel a little more pressing.

The Legendary Christopher Lloyd

Image via Disney+

As if the surprise inclusions of Jack Black and Lizzo weren't enough, this episode also featured an extra special cameo in the form of movie legend Christopher Lloyd. Most famous for his part in the Back to the Future franchise, Lloyd joins The Mandalorian as Commissioner Helgait, the head of security for Plazir-15 and mastermind behind the battle droid threat.

Ugnaughts

Image via Disney+

"I have spoken." The peculiar manner of speaking made its way back to The Mandalorian with the return of the Ugnaughts. First appearing in The Empire Strikes Back, Ugnaughts are generally portrayed as handy (if not somewhat begrudging) workers that certainly know how to get things done. The most famous Ugnaught, Kuill, became a good friend to Din Djarin in the first season, which is how our Mandalorian knew just how to deal with these Ugnaughts here.

The Techno Union

Image via Disney+

Playing a significant role in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the Techno Union gets its first live-action reference when Din and Bo-Katan discover that the battle droids on Plazir-15 were commissioned by that very organization. The Techno Union was a commerce guild that held a seat on the Separatist Council, producing battle droids, weapons, and starships, and the organization was absorbed by the newly formed Galactic Empire after the Clone Wars.

Count Dooku & The Separatists

Image via Lucasfilm

He may have met his demise in Revenge of the Sith, but the influence of Count Dooku remains prevalent. Once Commissioner Helgait is exposed by Bo-Katan and Din Djarin as the foe behind the battle droid insurgence, he harkens back to the Separatist ideals from years past, expressing reverence for the late Count Dooku.

The Darksaber Belongs to Bo-Katan

Image via Disney+

The long-contest ownership of the Darksaber has seemingly come to an end (at least for now). Bo-Katan challenges and triumphs over Axe Woves before an audience of Mandalorians, but her leadership is still disputed, as she still does not wield the Darksaber. In a show of keen tact, Din Djarin relays that he lost the Darksaber when he was bested by an enemy on Mandalore. Since Bo-Katan defeated that foe, retaking the Darksaber before handing it back to Din, technically she would be its rightful owner. The Mandalorians accept this explanation, and Bo-Katan is now truly poised to unite all clans and lead the retaking of Mandalore.

