From the moment "Chapter 23: The Spies" opens, the various storylines of this season of The Mandalorian finally begin to converge. Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) follows the lead of Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) in her quest to unite all Mandalorian tribes and retake Mandalore. The Imperial remnants of the Galactic Empire are growing in strength, and the foes are beginning to show their faces. However, it's not just the plot of The Mandalorian that's beginning to converge; the plentiful references in this episode are shaping a deeper connection to the franchise as a whole.

Laser Gates

It's a brief nod, but as Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) makes his way toward the chamber to meet with the Imperial Shadow Council, he passes through a corridor fitted with laser gates. Also known as electron walls, the high-security doors are a familiar site, immediately reminding us of the showdown between Obi-Wan Kenobi, Qui-Gon Jinn, and Darth Maul in The Phantom Menace. As the mechanism that prevented Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) from coming to the aid of his Jedi Master, the laser gates make for an iconic piece of imagery in Star Wars media.

Commandant Brendol Hux

When Moff Gideon meets with the Shadow Council, surrounded by holograms of high-ranking Imperials, one figure in the group marks a particularly exciting addition to Star Wars canon. Brian Gleeson, son of actor Brendan Gleeson, appears as Commandant Brendol Hux. As the father of General Armitage Hux (who was played by Brian Gleeson's brother, Domhnall Gleeson), Brendol Hux's inclusion makes a direct connection between The Mandalorian and The Force Awakens. The formation of the First Order is beginning to bubble to the surface.

Project Necromancer

When Commandant Hux calls him out for his attempts at experimentation on Nevarro, Moff Gideon brushes it off. "The creation of clones is your obsession, not mine." However, we already know the accusation is based on truth, and even as he made his way to this Shadow Council meeting, Moff Gideon walked past what appeared to be several pods containing incubating clones. Moff Gideon's true intent is still not entirely clear, but we explicitly learn that Commandant Hux is leading a venture called Project Necromancer. If the connection laid before us continues, Project Necromancer will likely serve as the early stages of the cloning work that created the sequel trilogy's Supreme Leader Snoke and the eventual return of Emperor Palpatine.

Gilad Pellaeon & Grand Admiral Thrawn

Gilad Pellaeon (Xander Berkeley) makes his live-action debut during the meeting of the Shadow Council. Gilad first appeared in the canon novel Thrawn: Treason, in which he served as a captain of the Galactic Empire's naval forces under Grand Admiral Balanai Savit. After Savit was revealed to be a traitor to the Empire, Gilad joined Grand Admiral Thrawn in overtaking Savit, and Gilad would continue to serve under Thrawn. Now, in the live-action world, Gilad appears to continue in his devotion to Grand Admiral Thrawn, imposing on the Shadow Council the vital secrecy that he believes should surround Thrawn's return. It's certain that this thread will continue in the upcoming Ahsoka series.

IG-12

High Magistrate Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) has a special gift for Din Djarin. Removed of his memory circuit and stripped solely to his basic motor functions, Nevarro's ever-handy Anzellans have restored the remains of IG-11 to create IG-12. Retrofitted for someone rather small to pilot the droid, Grogu now has the means to walk around, grasp things from a greater distance, and even say "yes" or "no" at the tap of a button (which he does -- a lot).

Bo-Katan's Choices

"They've never met, and what little they know of each other, they hate." When Bo-Katan and Din Djarin arrived back on Nevarro with their new Mandalorian comrades, they are welcomed by The Armorer (Emily Swallow) with surprisingly open arms. She invites them to make camp and feast with them, and when Bo-Katan requests volunteers for the trek to Mandalore, members from both tribes quickly agree. Later, on Mandalore, Bo-Katan reveals that she had surrendered to Moff Gideon in an attempt to save the lives of the surviving Mandalorians. This is how the Darksaber fell into the hands of Moff Gideon, who would betray Bo-Katan and continue the purge anyway. Din confides in Bo-Katan, admitting he was told that everyone else had forsaken the Way, but now he understands. Honor, loyalty, and character are what matter, not station or bloodline. Wielding the Darksaber may be helpful, but it is Bo-Katan's heart that will unite the Mandalorians.

How Does Elia Kane Connect to Moff Gideon?

Earlier in the episode, it was made clear that Moff Gideon has intentionally kept certain information from the Shadow Council. When Commandant Hux presses him for information regarding Doctor Pershing (Omid Abtahi) and his research (which was promised to the Shadow Council), Moff Gideon tells him that Pershing was captured by the New Republic. "His research is lost. For now, at least." Secrets are his stock-in-trade, as he says, and we now know that Doctor Pershing's capture at the hands of Elia Kane (Katy O'Brian) was ordered by Moff Gideon himself. Evidently, he means to exclude the Shadow Council from his own rise to power.

Dark Troopers & Moff Gideon's Plan

Thanks to Mandalore's rich resources, Moff Gideon has created "the next generation Dark Trooper suit," which he forged from beskar alloy. It seems the beskar left behind during Moff Gideon's escape from New Republic imprisonment was not actually from Mandalorians themselves. Combining the best of the clones, the Jedi, and the Mandalorians, Moff Gideon claims he will create a new army to bring order to the galaxy.

Praetorian Guards

Directly linking The Mandalorian to The Last Jedi, the Praetorian Guards appear in service of Moff Gideon, in all their vibrant-red glory. Their appearance in The Last Jedi, where they served under Supreme Leader Snoke, marked one of the most visually memorable set pieces from the sequel trilogy. During their brief and sudden alliance, Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) faced off against a squadron of Praetorian Guards. In that fight, they wielded the same weapons that they use here to slay Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher), in a valiant, tragic demise.

