The Mandalorian started off as the lone spin-off Star Wars series that people weren’t sure about until Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda, made his way into the hearts of fans worldwide. When Season 3 of the series premieres on March 1, fans will once again be able to follow Din (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne) and Grogu's journey through the galaxy. As the debut draws closer, Disney+ has released an exciting featurette to hype up fans of the series, and celebrate its legacy.

The Mandalorian series follows the adventures of Din Djarin, who was once a lone bounty hunter until he met Grogu, a 50-year-old baby with great Jedi powers and even greater enemies. In Season 3, Grogu and the Mandalorian will continue their journey through the galaxy as the New Republic struggles to move the galaxy away from its dark history. As is their way, the team of two will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies.

In the featurette, fans will get a look at behind-the scenes footage from the first two seasons. The featurette also shows special fan reaction moments to an unexpected surprise from Season 2, and snippets of interviews from Star Wars Celebration last Spring, including director and writer Jon Favreau describing the high point of his career, saying the reactions to the series makes him grateful.

Image via Lucasfilm

RELATED: 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Trailer Breaks Viewing Record in First 24 Hours

What Is Next For Grogu and The Mandalorian?

Season 2 ended with the surprise appearance of another fan favorite Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill/Max Lloyd-Jones), who takes Grogu away to start his Jedi training. However, the two got back together in The Book of Boba Fett and the trailer for Season 3 has shown them back together. Which leaves the question, does the audience get a Grogu that is now in complete control of his powers after his training with Skywalker, and how does this come to play in the third season?

The Mandalorian season 3 will have eight episodes and will also star Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Espisto. Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey, and Bryce Dallas Howard serve as directors. Favreau serves as show runner, head writer and executive producer alongside Dave Filoni, Famuyiwa, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. With Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serving as co-executive producers.

The Mandalorian will stream exclusively on Disney+, starting from March 1. Watch the featurette below: