Star Wars has had a breath of new life since the premiere of The Mandalorian on Disney+ back in 2019. Shows like The Book of Boba Fett and The Bad Batch have been holding fans over till the release of the show's third season, and now star Carl Weathers has confirmed that the third season has finally wrapped filming.

Besides returning as a director this season, Weathers has played fan favorite character Greef Karga on the series for the last two seasons. The actor confirmed this exciting news on his Twitter account, retweeting a post from an account fittingly named Star Wars Stuff, who made the announcement that Season 3 wrapped production accompanying a photo of a wrap gift for the costume department, shared from a since-deleted Instagram post. In response, Weathers wrote, “... And what a season of Wonderfulness!” Now that really does not tell fans anything about the plot of the upcoming season, but it is just nice knowing that the season is done shooting.

In the show's first two seasons, The Mandalorian made the Star Wars universe feel fresh again by bringing the franchise back to its western roots. The show's action was extremely well executed, and new characters expanded the world in a lot of fun ways. Also, by the end of Season 2, the series earned its original trilogy connections. Weathers’ Greef was at the center of this show's success, as his partnership/friendship with Pedro Pascal’s Mando felt genuine. It is going to be very interesting to see where Season 3 takes their relationship, given the ending of The Book of Boba Fett, which ties back into its parent show.

Where The Mandalorian can go is more wide open than it has ever been. All we really know is that Grogu is back under the care of Mando after rejecting Luke Skywalker’s training, and Mando is on a personal journey of his own after being cast out by his people. We were also teased a bit of Mando using the Dark Saber in The Book of Boba Fett, so it is a safe bet that it will be incorporated a lot in the third season’s action. Maybe we will even see Boba Fett return in some capacity, given his significant role in Season 2 and Mando’s role in The Book of Boba Fett. The only confirmed plot detail we have at the moment is the previously reported news that Back to the Future’s Christopher Lloyd has been cast in the upcoming season in a mystery role.

While there is no confirmed release date yet, now that production has wrapped on The Mandalorian Season 3, we should expect some sort of teaser and news on a more specific date soon. Check out Weathers' post below:

