When it comes to actors who know the business, one of the guys who has had a hand in every part of the development process is Carl Weathers. Now known for his work as Greef Karga on The Mandalorian, he's been around Hollywood for decades as Apollo Creed in the Rocky movies and Dillon in Predator. He is, for lack of a better way of explaining it, someone who really gets the business and understands what it takes to make something great. And that is clear in Collider's conversation with him from Star Wars Celebration!

Weathers spoke with our team on the press line about his approach to directing The Mandalorian versus working as an actor as well. When he was asked about the range of projects he's done, Weathers quickly interjected with "It’s all the same thing, man." And if that's not a quote you can instantly hear in someone's voice, I don't know what is. It just comes across as so very Weathers and showcases his dedicated approach to the work, which colored Collider's chat with the actor and director.

When he was asked about what fan reactions to the finale we might see, he responded in a very honest and hopeful way. "I have no clue! That’s like asking me, “What are you thinking right now?” I have no clue! I can tell you this, I think fans are going to want more," he said. "I know being a part of the cast, having directed a couple of them, I want more. Because I think the show is so well orchestrated. The producers, the writers, Favreau, Filoni do such a great job."

And he's right, we do want more—and Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are two people who really do keep fans wanting more. It's why we love coming back season after season. For Weathers, he's not sure if a Season 4 would instantly bring him back as a director, but he certainly sounds open to the prospect. When asked about how the process works to get him to direct episodes, he explained that it is more about which of the episodes fit with what directors tonally.

"Well, Jon could say, 'Do you want to direct another?' I’d say, 'Yes, please.' But no, it’s all a process and part of the first part of it is, he’s got to get with Disney+ to see if they want to do more," he said. "When that decision is made, then it’s about what the story is going to be and who’s going to be in them, then it’s about production and who’s going to direct. So, for me,…when and if the time comes that they ask if I want to be a part of it again, 'Yes, please, let’s go!'"

You can see Weathers in Season 4 of The Mandalorian, airing now on Disney+!