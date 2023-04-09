The Mandalorian producer Dave Filoni thinks fans will be satisfied with the happy ending of “Chapter 24,” the last episode of Season 3. During an interview with Collider’s Steven Weintraub during the Star Wars Celebration, Filoni also teased how The Mandalorian’s Season 3 ending will leave some threads open to be explored in the future.

Released in Disney+ in 2019, the first season of The Mandalorian followed bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne/Lateef Crowder) as the warrior explored the galaxy trying to find out more about Grogu, at the time known as Baby Yoda. The series breathed fresh air into the Star Wars franchise, proving there could be interesting storytelling outside the Skywalker Saga. Last month, Season 3 of the show premiered on Disney+. Despite a rough start, Season 3 of The Mandalorian finally found its footing by giving Din and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) the mission to unite Mandalorians scattered across the galaxy and rebuild their once-powerful civilization. This story's arc is about to end in two weeks when the eighth and final episode of The Mandalorian hits Disney+, which of course, has us wondering where the series will go next.

How Will The Mandalorian Wrap Season 3?

When asked about what he expects fans’ reaction to be after they watch Episode 8, Filoni was blunt to say, “I hope they really enjoyed it [laughs]. I think they’ll have a lot to think about.” While pondering what he’ll bring fans during Season 3’s last episode, Filoni also explained that:

“They’ll [fans] have a lot to take in, and I think with any good ending there’s the moment you’re in it when you’re cheering and you feel satisfied, but then there’s a little bit after that where you think back at all the things that happened. Maybe you start to put them together in a different way and you realize it’s an ending, but there are other things happening out there in the galaxy that now you know more about.”

Interestingly, Filoni's comments hint at a happy ending of sorts, which means Din and Bo-Katan will probably succeed in re-establishing a Mandalorian outpost in Mandalore. Of course, this is Star Wars, and the Galaxy is filled with dangers, which is why Filoni also teases some unknown threats that might torment our heroes in the future.

During our interview, Filoni also used the opportunity to thank fans for supporting the show for so long. As the producer puts it, “The fans have been so great to me and Jon [Favreau], and it’s great that The Mandalorian is so unique and special. I hope they feel really good about it [Season 3’s ending]. I hope they’re all cheering and excited for the outcome, whatever that may be.”

Will The Mandalorian Season 4 Film This Year?

Finally, towards the end of the interview, Filoni was asked about The Mandalorian Season 4 and if it will begin filming later this year. He said:

"I don’t know, that’s a great question, very good question. I appreciate great questions, but I won’t answer that question. I’m trying to be fair here, without giving anything away. I would say: Jon said he wrote it all – not my words, his words, so that won’t get me in trouble."

As Filoni points out, since Jon Favreau has already written the next season, it's a very safe bet to assume the series will continue and film soon. New episodes of The Mandalorian Season 3 come to Disney+ every Wednesday.