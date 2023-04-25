Despite a rocky start, The Mandalorian’s third season managed to wrap up all its plot threads in an enjoyable and satisfying season finale. From Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) dramatic return to the true resurrection of IG-11 (Taika Waititi) as Nevarro’s marshal, just about everything the season had set up got closure. There is, however, one major exception, and it’s a deeply disappointing one: Where was the Mythosaur during that final fight?

The Songs of Eons Past Foretold of the Mythosaur

The Mythosaur is a longstanding part of Mandalorian lore, having first appeared as a sigil on Boba Fett’s (Jeremy Bulloch) armor in The Empire Strikes Back and then as a skeleton in Marvel’s Star Wars comics back in 1982. But barely any living Mythosaurs have been depicted across all of Star Wars canon, making its sudden appearance in “Chapter 18: The Mines of Mandalore” very exciting. During the episodes of The Book of Boba Fett that focused on Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne/Lateef Crowder), it was established that “the songs of eons past” told stories of the Mythosaur returning to “herald a new age of Mandalore.” So when Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) saw a Mythosaur while rescuing Djarin from the Living Waters, it seemed like a sign that the time of the creature’s return was fast approaching.

Season 3 leaned hard into using the Mythosaur as a symbol of Mandalore’s restoration. The moment when Bo-Katan saw the creature was a turning point for her, inspiring her to try once more to retake Mandalore. She even had its sigil inlaid on her new pauldron, thematically linking Bo-Katan and the ancient creature as heralds of a new age of Mandalore. This made it extremely strange when the credits rolled on “Chapter 24: The Return” and we’d only gotten another brief glimpse of the Mythosaur lurking in the Living Waters. There wasn’t any heroic moment where Bo-Katan rode the creature into battle against the Imperial remnant or burst from below to save the Mandalorians from certain death. And that’s disappointing given how the rest of the season handled the Mythosaur.

Season 3 Had No Payoff for Its Mythosaur Teases

There’s a principle in storytelling you may have heard of called Chekov’s gun. There are a few variations of the exact wording, but the gist of it is simple: if you introduce a loaded gun into a story, it needs to go off by the end. The gun is a promise to the audience of excitement, drama, or action, and not fulfilling that promise will typically lead to disappointment. The principle doesn’t just apply to guns: it can be an important document getting misplaced, a strange focus on a specific landmark, or in this case a gigantic creature lurking in the depths of the world. We see the Mythosaur in the second episode of the season, confirming there is indeed a living Mythosaur on Mandalore. Later we’re reminded of it when Bo-Katan gets her pauldron replaced, making it clear the show wants us to remember the Mythosaur as the story progresses. But The Mandalorian doesn’t do anything with it. The gun isn’t fired, and there’s no space kaiju rampage across the surface of Mandalore.

Giant monsters have always been a part of Star Wars, something which viewers have been frequently reminded of in the past year. The Book of Boba Fett fired Chekov’s gun with Boba Fett’s (Temuera Morrison) rancor, delivering it to him early in the season before having him ride it into battle in the finale. The second season of The Bad Batch also featured several episodes with massive monsters. And The Mandalorian prominently featured three different massive creatures attacking Mandalorians throughout this season, including in the penultimate episode. “The Return” seemed all but guaranteed to follow this trend and feature a massive set piece befitting a creature as legendary as the Mythosaur, and yet there is no payoff for all that setup and anticipation.

We Still Might See the Mythosaur in a Later Season

To be fair to The Mandalorian, it’s not as though the show completely forgot the Mythosaur existed. The final moments of the episode featured Grogu staring down into the Living Waters, and the Mythosaur seemed to stir in response to his presence. It seems like the “new age of Mandalore” that the beasts’ return is meant to herald may still be coming down the line. But instead of Bo-Katan awakening the creature, it may be Grogu that is responsible for its rise.

In a lot of ways, this makes sense. Grogu is one of the main characters of the show, and his choice to return to Din Djarin instead of training to be a Jedi indicates that his future is with Mandalore. As the show seems poised to go on indefinitely, there’s plenty of time for the Mythosaur to finally make its return. The image of Grogu riding a Mythosaur into battle while clad in Beskar armor is undeniably an awesome one, a moment that would fit perfectly into a bombastic series finale. But all that begs the question. Why bother featuring it so prominently at the beginning of the season? If this is meant to set up a moment for Grogu down the line, then wouldn’t it have been better to save the reveal of the Mythosaur for the final episode rather than setting the audience up for disappointment by teasing it earlier?

“The Return” feels like an ending to the story The Mandalorian has been telling since 2019. Moff Gideon is defeated, the Mandalorians are reunited and no longer living in fear, and Din Djarin adopted Grogu as his own. The rest of the Shadow Council may still be out there and the threat of Grand Admiral Thrawn looms large, but these were never central conflicts on The Mandalorian. When the show returns for Season 4, it’ll be telling a different story about these characters. This makes it even stranger that the Mythosaur (which The Mandalorian first mentioned all the way back in the series premiere!) didn’t make a proper appearance. For a season finale so dedicated to wrapping up loose ends, this was a glaring omission. Here’s hoping the eventual payoff down the line is worth it.

