One of the more intriguing story arcs of The Mandalorian's third season has been the diversion taken to Coruscant in the third episode, where we saw Doctor Pershing attempt to reintegrate into normal life as part of the New Republic's amnesty programme for former Imperial officers. However, when he encounters Elia Kane, a former communications officer who was a part of Moff Gideon's Imperial remnant, he finds that the Empire isn't quite as dead as the New Republic appears.

And on the subject of Moff Gideon – played of course by the wonderful Giancarlo Esposito – the big bad of the second season has been lurking in the background after the New Republic had taken him into custody following his capture in the finale of Season 2. But as we discovered during the third season, he has slipped away from the grasp of the New Republic and will likely be set on reclaiming his place in the hierarchy of power.

Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub in the aftermath of the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase at the Star Wars Celebration Europe event currently taking place in London, Esposito was in a playful mood when he was asked what fans would be saying at the culmination of Episode 8, the final episode of the third season.

“Holy…!” Yeah, I think it’s going to be quite a surprise to many of the fans, what really is happening. He’s very democratic, he’s with the counsel trying to bring people together. And so you see people relying on, and trying to figure out, who is going to be that all-powerful leader. Right now, you’ve got Moff Gideon who’s in the mix. He’s back. He’s back after having been shuttered for a little bit – obviously he escaped, and obviously he has ideas on how to divide and conquer.

Image via Disney

RELATED: Giancarlo Esposito Talks Playing Moff Gideon and Wanting a Cape Like Darth Vader [Exclusive]

Giancarlo Esposito Describes the Role as "An Honour"

Esposito had previously spoken of his "great honour" in accepting the role of Gideon, which had been offered to him by Jon Favreau, as he admitted it was hard to say no when he heard a role had been written specifically for him.

“It was a great honor. I knew it would be exciting, whether it had been Star Wars or some other story that spurred my imagination. But the word of Star Wars is one that I’ve admired since I was younger. And I’ve admired since I was younger, and I’ve wanted to see films return to that mythological level of storytelling. That’s something that I think the Star Wars franchise has done so very well. You know, I’ve loved working on The Mandalorian because it’s about wonder and anticipation. When Jon asked if I had any requests for the character, I said, ‘Yes. I want to have a cape like Darth Vader!’”

The final two episodes of The Mandalorian Season 3 will air on April 12 and April 19 on Disney+.