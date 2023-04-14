The Mandalorian is about to reach the conclusion of its third season, and there's no way of knowing what will happen with Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu when the current installment of the Disney+ series comes to an end. During a recent interview with Collider's Editor-in-chief, Steven Weintraub, Jon Favreau talked about the expectations he has for the fans' reactions to the upcoming season finale. While the showrunner played coy regarding any plot details for the episode, he made sure to share his insight on what he would like viewers to feel, stating "Hopefully they'll feel satisfied. They'll feel resolved, and they'll also feel a little surprised," he told Weintraub at Star Wars Celebration Europe.

The current season of The Mandalorian is meant to close the story threads introduced in the previous two seasons of the series, as well as The Book of Boba Fett. Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) has been talked about by the main characters throughout the whole installment, but the villain is yet to make an appearance on screen. With only two episodes to go before the third season is over, it is only a matter of time before the ruthless Empire official comes back to torment Din Djarin and his allies. After all, you can't wrap up the storylines form the first two seasons without their main antagonist.

During episode five of the season, it was revealed that Gideon never made it to his trial with the New Republic, and his disappearance was apparently related to Mandalorians. The connection was made when Beskar, the metal used by the warriors to forge weapons and armor, was found at the shipwreck after Gideon was abducted. Since Djarin and Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) have already aligned themselves with previous Mandalorian allies, and with Gideon nowhere to be found, perhaps the show will introduce new people from the once great civilization of Mandalore.

The Season 3 Finale is in Safe Hands With a Series Veteran

Rick Famuyiwa will step behind the camera for the two remaining chapters of the season, bringing Din and Grogu's third adventure to a close on April 19. The filmmaker has worked on The Mandalorian ever since the show premiered back in 2019, collaborating closely with Favreau and Dave Filoni on expanding this corner of the galaxy far, far away. Famuyiwa also became an executive producer for the show during this season, a role he didn't take on when he first joined the team. Needless to say, fans can rest assured knowing that the season finale was directed by someone with plenty of experience regarding Din Djarin's story.

