During the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase Panel at Star Wars Celebration Europe, it was confirmed that executive producer Rick Famuyiwa would direct the final two episodes of The Mandalorian's third season, explaining to the crowds that he hoped they would "bring resolution" to both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, the spin-off crafted from Fett's reappearance within the franchise, in the second season of the series.

In the wake of his appearance, Famuyiwa spoke with Collider's Steve Weintraub in the ExCel Centre's interview room where he was asked what he thought fans might be thinking to themselves once Episode 8 had aired, and the dust had settled. Famuyiwa offered the following:

"I hope that it’s just a feeling that things culminated in a great way, but who knows I’m just excited for it to be out there. I feel like we’re building towards something that’s really been earned over three seasons. So I’m just looking forward to whatever that reaction is."

Famuyiwa's comments regarding building towards something over the preceding three seasons come at an interesting time after it was revealed that his fellow executive producer Dave Filoni would direct a feature film. In a blog post, Lucasfilm revealed that the movie will close out the interconnected stories told in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and other New Republic-focused Disney+ series including the upcoming Skeleton Crew.

RELATED: 'The Mandalorian' Season 3: Rick Famuyiwa Directing Final Episodes

Rick Famuyiwa Hopes to "Bookend" the Third Season of The Mandalorian

Speaking to Collider in February, Famuyiwa said he felt directing the opening episode, as well as the concluding installments, would "bookend" his work on the third season.

"As someone who's been around since Season 1, how do I best set the tone for what we're doing this season and express that in a way to the directors that are coming in that might be new to the process? And so, it felt right that the first one happened, and then obviously to conclude the season storytelling with seven and eight. So to have those bookends both gave me an anchor in the season as a director and into the real details of that work and where we've been and where we're going. I felt like being both the lead-off leg and the anchor of the relay felt like the right place to be, creatively, just because it could give me a context of everything we were doing, and also helped to express that both to the cast, crew, and the directors as they were coming aboard."

The final episodes of the third season of The Mandalorian will drop on April 12 and April 19 on Disney+.