At Star Wars Celebration today, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni shared a sneak peek at Season 3 of The Mandalorian, which will premiere on Disney+ in February 2023. During The Book of Boba Fett we saw Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) trying to find where he fits into the Mandalorian creed following the removal of his helmet and the teaser made it clear that the next chapter of Din's story will continue with his journey to Mandalore to be "forgiven for his transgressions." The teaser showed that he will be reuniting with the Armorer (Emily Swallow) alongside the Child, as he continues to try to find a way to make amends for removing his helmet.

Another prominent aspect of the trailer was Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff), who seems to be still be carrying a grudge due to Din winning the Darksaber. A few scenes showcased her sitting on a throne, talking with Din and the Child, and perhaps venturing with them to Mandalore. The sneak peek also revealed that Carl Weathers, Paul Sun-Huyng Lee, Amy Sedaris, and Omid Abtahi will be back for the third installment of the series.

The last we saw of Din Djarin in The Book of Boba Fett, he has been cast out by the Armorer after trying to cope with his possession of the Darksaber, an ancient and powerful lightsaber that technically makes him the ruler of Mandalore, the home planet of all Mandalorians that featured heavily in The Clone Wars, including plots related to Bo-Katan, whoe desire to rule Mandalore lead to severe consequences. Will she get what she wants? Only time will tell.

Unfortunately, the footage screened at Star Wars Celebration will not be made available online, so avid Star Wars fans will just have to wait until the series premieres in February 2023 to get another glimpse at the galaxy's favorite green infant and his heavily armored father figure. In the meantime, though, fans will have plenty of Star Wars content to tide them over, with Lucasfilm also announcing that Andor, the series following Diego Luna's Cassian Andor prior to the events of Rogue One, will premiere this August, with a second season also set to premiere in 2023.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian will premiere sometime in February 2023. In the meantime, the first two seasons are available to stream on Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates from Star Wars Celebration.

