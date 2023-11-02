While the year for Star Wars is officially over with Ahsoka wrapping up its first season last month, Funko’s keeping the Galaxy alive with the latest wave in their Mandalorian Pop! collection. The new figures are based on Season 3 which debuted earlier this year.

The normal figures included Grogu in Hovering Pram, The Mandalorian With Darksaber, Mandalorian Judge, The Armorer, Paz Vizsla, and Peli Motto With Grogu. The wave also features the latest Pop! Ride of The Mandalorian in N-1 Starfighter With R5-D4 and the latest Pop! Deluxe figure of Bo-Katan Kryze on the Throne. Finally, these figures include three Pop! Keychains of Grogu, Bo-Katan, and Mando With the Darksaber. Especially where the Deluxe figures are concerned, the wave features some of the best shots and moments from the latest season.

Star Wars has been Funko’s most popular franchise ever since Pops! began taking over collector’s homes in 2010. With each wave, the amount of detail and love put into each figure has been only getting better.

What Happened in ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3

Close

While Season 3 had its moments and fair share of epic battles, it was ultimately the series’ weakest. With the first two seasons being this focused point A to B western inspired gunslinger story, it came as a bit of a surprise that Season 3 was an unfocused mess that was more concerned with setting up the larger threat ahead then justifying its own existence. The main plot of the season was Mando, Bo-Katan, and the remaining Mandalorians taking back Mandalore from Moff Gideon. That’s enough plot to carry a whole season, but there was never the sense of urgency you would expect with this kind of dire situation. That being said, Season 4 can go anywhere with Mandalore being recaptured and Mando officially taking Grogu under his wing.

When Does 'Mandalorian’ Season 4 Release?

There’s no release window or date for Season 4 yet, but while Star Wars fans wait, you can view more information about Funko’s latest Mando Pop wave on their website. Everything Star Wars is streaming on Disney+.