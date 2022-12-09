Anticipation for The Mandalorian Season 3 is at an all-time high with news of its March debut arriving last week. Season 2 ended on a pretty hefty cliffhanger with Grogu leaving to train to be a Jedi, while Din (Pedro Pascal) was left wielding the Darksaber, much to Bo Katan's (Katee Sackhoff) chagrin. The Book of Boba Fett did see Din reunite with his pint-sized foundling, who decided training to be a Jedi wasn't all that cool after all, and based on the recent trailer it looks like the clan of two will be dealing with the ramifications of Din wielding the Darksaber. Creator Jon Favreau shared at CCXP that Season 3 will have a "much bigger scope" and we couldn't resist asking one of the show's biggest stars about what fans can expect too.

During the junket for the upcoming series Kaleidoscope, Collider's own Steve Weintraub spoke with Giancarlo Esposito about his return as the sinister Moff Gideon, and he echoed a lot of what Favreau said about the series by saying:

I just think that the show gets more expanded and more visually profound with each season. And I think it's the vision of Jon Favreau and David Filoni, certainly, that begins that expansion. But it's also all of the artisans that they trust to collaborate with them. I was blown away by that sizzle reel. All of a sudden, the world just came at you in a much more intense, and – it's always been gratifying – but in a way that allowed you to know... You know that feeling that you have of dread or doom, or excitement personified? That's the feeling you get because the story is all of a sudden being coalesced for you to understand elements that you didn't know about.

He went on to discuss how it feels to watch Season 3, saying, "I love the mythology that goes behind this show that's incorporated into the visuals that seem to be filmic. And I love the fact that you're able to see, with each episode this season, you're really turning on a new movie. Visually, it's a sight and sound extravaganza that expands you to a place that."

Based on Esposito's comments, it sounds like Season 3 might really work towards tying up some of those loose threads left by Season 1 and Season 2, which makes sense when you consider the plan for The Mandalorian to culminate in a climatic story event. While at least one of the "MandoVerse" spinoffs has been scrapped since those statements were made, the universe is still vast in size, with Esposito continuing on to praise the scope of Season 3.

Look, we can say a lot of words about a lot of different things, just like Kaleidoscope. But I think when you watch it, you have the space to feel emotion and connection between characters. The Mandalorian, you have the space to feel the largess of this universe, of this world-building. And you have the space to see where you fit in. God, I wish I could be that warrior, that hero, that heroine. And we see the weakness and the power of the villainous who want for themselves and not for the whole. What I love about this show, it is about our army, is about all of us who are starting to understand, once again, it's for the people and by the people. And if we stand up and allow our voices to be heard, and understand there's strength in numbers, we can then recreate the world as it should be in peace, harmony, and creatively, scientifically, and politically, a way for us to understand that there are no borders anymore. The Mandalorian exemplifies all of that.

The Mandalorian should just let Esposito promote Season 3 because, with everything he just shared, the excitement levels have officially hit a fever pitch. Especially when he finished off his glowing praise of Season 3 by sharing that, "This season is off the chain. [Y]ou're going to love it."

Get your Darksabers ready, The Mandalorian returns on March 1, 2023. Watch the latest trailer below and stay tuned for our full interview with Esposito.