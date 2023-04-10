Beloved actor Giancarlo Esposito is back in action as Moff Gideon in Season 3 of The Mandalorian. After being taken into custody at the end of Season 2 to finally face the music for his countless crimes, he made his escape as confirmed in Episode 5 of Season 3. Esposito has has now revealed he'll finally make an appearance on-screen in the coming episodes, likely playing a major role as the latest season draws to a close. Ahead of his return to the series, Collider's own Steve Weintraub spoke to Esposito at Star Wars Celebration about the most surprising part of making The Mandalorian, and the actor revealed that his involvement in stunt work is deeper than most may expect.

Beyond his awful actions, Moff Gideon has proven to be a terrifying presence in battle. He notably dueled Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in Season 2, matching the Mandalorian blow for blow with the Darksaber in his possession while displaying a ferocity that only added to the character's menace. In a previous interview with Collider, Esposito talked about how one of his favorite parts of being in the Star Wars world is getting to do his own stunts under an Emmy-winning stunt team and working with different models of lightsabers throughout his scenes.

Esposito once again reiterated his love for fighting his own battles in The Mandalorian, acknowledging that it may come as a shock to see the star so intimately involved with the action of the series. He told Weintraub,

"Well, they may be surprised to learn that I do all my own stunts. You know, I love physical actions, I love the dance of the fight, and so they might be surprised every frame of what I do is me."

Image via LucasFilm

RELATED: 'The Mandalorian' Season 3: Do We Need Any More Big Spaceship Battles?

What's Next for Moff Gideon and The Mandalorian?

As The Mandalorian Season 3 nears the finish line, executive producer Rick Famuyiwa will take the reins for the final few episodes to close this run of episodes out on a high note. With Gideon set to return, it's possible Esposito will get to duel Pascal once more and show off his stunt work in the process. This season has been an expansive exploration of the Star Wars universe that goes far beyond what the two travel companions are up to and there are still some revelations left to uncover before the end. With the reveal that The Mandalorians may or may not be behind the escape of Gideon, there are lingering questions about what the race truly stands for and what's next for Gideon now that he's free.

New episodes of The Mandalorian are still to come on Disney+ on Wednesdays.