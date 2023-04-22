Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Mandalorian.Every Star Wars fan knows the franchise has a thing for complicated family relationships. From the shocking reveal that Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) was Luke’s (Mark Hamill) father to Rey's (Daisy Ridley) half-baked lineage troubles, the entire “Skywalker Saga” is filled with stories of blood relatives surprisingly meeting each other and having to unpack their history. That’s probably one of the main reasons The Mandalorian became so successful. Since its inception, the series has been about found families, showing how the bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne/Lateef Crowder) becomes the surrogate father of Grogu, a Force-sensitive child.

There has never been much questioning about Djarin and Grogu’s relationship. Still, The Mandalorian’s Season 3 finale tries to cash in some cheap emotional reactions from the public by making Djarin officially Grogu’s adoptive father. The only problem is that the series had already done it before, and they apparently just forgot.

RELATED: Half a Pedro Pascal Performance Isn't Enough for 'The Mandalorian' Season 3

'The Mandalorian' Already Treated Din Djarin and Grogu as Father and Son

Image via Disney+

In the first season of The Mandalorian, Djarin is hired to retrieve a high-priority package, which turns out to be Grogu. Instead of following the bounty hunter code, Djarin decides to save the child and protect him from harm. For a while, Djarin doesn’t know what to do with the child, but by the end of Season 1, he officially becomes the warden of Grogu, who in turn becomes a foundling. At the end of the first season, there's a whole scene with the Armorer (Emily Swallow) telling Djarin and Grogu they are a “clan of two” bound together by fate. In short, the series already featured a ritual in which the spiritual leader of the Children of the Watch recognizes Grogu and Djarin as members of the same family. And let’s be honest, that scene is much better than the one they put at the end of Season 3.

In Season 2, Djarin scours the galaxy while looking for the Jedi, the tribe to which Grogu belongs. Even so, while Djarin’s mission is to deliver Grogu to a group of strangers, he’s only moved by his will to protect the child at all costs. Grogu and Djarin become more emotionally entangled in each episode, eventually leading to that soul-crushing final in which Djarin removes his helmet to say goodbye to his adoptive son. Once again, the Season 2 finale reinforces the familial threads that tie Djarin and Grogu together.

If all of that wasn’t enough to realize the series treats Djarin and Grrogu as father and son, The Book of Boba Fett puts an end to the discussion. Djarin goes after Grogu in the Jedi temple, bringing a gift representing his desire to keep his child safe. As for Grogu, he’s forced to choose between becoming a Jedi or going back to live with Djarin. Grogu chooses his father instead of his tribe. And from that moment on, no one can argue Djarin and Grogu form a family. They were separated by duty but chose to be reunited. Isn’t that a symbolic adoption already, one that packs the emotional punch the Season 3 finale lacks? Grogu and Djarin’s journey to becoming a family was over before Season 3 of The Mandalorian even began, the Armorer said so herself. Weirdly, the new season finale seems to have forgotten that.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is currently available on Disney+.