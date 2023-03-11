Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Season 3 Episode 2 of The Mandalorian.Something is amiss about the first two episodes of the third season of The Mandalorian. It's not Pedro Pascal — he's terrific as per usual as the masked bounty hunter, Din Djarin. Katee Sackhoff really steps up big time as Bo-Katan in Episode 2, Chapter 18 of the Disney+ series in an action-packed trip to the mines of Mandalore. But there is a bit of a problem developing with our favorite young Jedi in training, Grogu (No, we won't call him Baby Yoda). His character doesn't seem to be developing in a way that is consistent with the trajectory that writer and director Jon Favreau set out to establish in the first two seasons of the show. Yes, we understand that Grogu is a youngster and is very curious and impetuous, but nevertheless, he seems to be moving backward and becoming less and less of a fully forming character and more like the adorable little sidekick of Din that people constantly want to infantilize. It's almost like the character is being written to satisfy the meme mentality of him that took the world by storm several years ago.

Grogu's Scenes in 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Disrespect the Force

The Force is a very serious thing. For generations, we've seen the development of young Jedi and their ability to harness and use The Force to battle the evils of The Dark Side, from Obi-Wan Kenobi to Yoda to Luke Skywalker to Anakin Skywalker (briefly before his downfall), and the list goes on. What's going on with Grogu is counterintuitive to everything we know about the integrity and legacy of The Force. It's understandable that such a young character would be playful and a little bit curious with the unusual abilities he's been given, but some of the things we've seen so far in Season 3 of The Mandalorian are flat-out meme-worthy and not what we're used to seeing from the Star Wars universe.

Grogu in 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Is a Force... For Memes

In the first two episodes of this season of The Mandalorian, we've seen Grogu do some very silly, childlike things, which is understandable given his young age. But thus far, we've seen Grogu spinning in Greef Karga's (Carl Weathers) office chair that would make a terrific meme for all kinds of reasons. Since when did using a Jedi in training look like Din Djarin's kid at "take your kid to work day"? Or how about an "I'm just so happy to see you, I can't contain myself" meme of Grogu using The Force to fly into the arms of everyone's favorite mechanic and parts dealer Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) upon arriving at her garage? Those aerial aerobics and flips through the air are a little much, even for a kid. He looks like a green football being thrown for a Hail Mary pass. Later, in the mines of Mandalore in Episode 2 when he goes after a captured Din, the way he scurries around feels a little like an elementary school puppet show. It screams of a "Hold my beer!" meme. The only time he's to be taken seriously is when he tries to use The Force to free Din, but fails. And that's okay! At least we're getting an idea of where he stands as far as building his powers and being advanced in the narrative a little bit.

We Get That Grogu Is Young, But 'The Mandalorian' Needs to Build the Character

How many times do we have to hear Grogu addressed by something other than his name? Yes, he is young and small, but through two episodes of this season of The Mandalorian, he's been referred to as "the kid," "the critter," "the little one," Din's "son," and probably a few that we're leaving out. When he speaks to Peli as she is holding him, she actually says, "Did you hear that? Were those his first words?" Enough with the infantilizing already — Let's get to some real character building and reestablishing that Grogu's story arc is much more than just being a prop to dote over and treated like a baby. The truth of the matter is that when all is said and done, his safety and reaching his destination and potential are far more important than any other character on the show including the Mandalorian himself. So, enough with the memes, and we look forward to some weightier moments similar to the one in the finale of Season 2 when Din hands Grogu over to Luke for training. That was what made us fall in love with this show, not the merchandising appeal.

