Editor's Note: The following contains full spoilers for 'The Mandalorian' Season 3While Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), and the rest of the Mandalorians were fighting against Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and his army of Beskar troopers, little Grogu was busy making Gideon's trio of elite Praetorian Guards look like complete and total chumps.

The Praetorian Guards Were Set up as a Massive Threat in Episode 7 of 'The Mandalorian'

Image via Disney+

We first get a big indicator of how notorious the Praetorian Guards are when Gideon first asks his peers on the Shadow Council for them to be requisitioned to his base on Mandalore. Imperial troop supplier Commandant Brendol Hux (Brian Gleeson) initially doesn't see the need to send such elite soldiers to Gideon's already well-fortified base of operations. Still, the Moff quickly makes a compelling case for why he needs the crimson bodyguards. After all, the Mandalorians are coming, and while his new Beskar troopers are a formidable fighting force, Gideon will still need more than that to protect his base from the warriors looking to reclaim their home.

When the Mandalorians do finally stumble upon Gideon's secret base, they walk right into his trap, where they see Moff has amassed an army of soldiers wearing Beskar armor. While Din gets captured, the rest of the Mandalorians just narrowly escape Gideon's clutches, but the noble Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher) stays behind to hold them off. The brutal warrior from Clan Viszla makes quick work of the Beskar troopers, but the battle does take quite a toll on the dedicated Mandalorian.

Paz isn't even able to catch his breath when the boss music creeps on screen, where three Praetorian Guards come out of the shadows to do combat. Already injured and fatigued, the fan-favorite character is simply no match for the skilled melee combatants, who officially put an end to one of the Mandalorian Covert's finest members. Paz Viszla has often proven himself as one of the strongest characters in The Mandalorian, being equal in combat to Din Djarin on multiple occasions. Hid death at the hands of the Praetorians almost immediately cements them as a force to be reckoned with, but ironically, their main weakness continues to be the Force.

Grogu Literally Dances Around the Praetorian Guards

Image via Disney+

The climactic final battle in Gideon's base sees the Moff ready for a duel of the fates between him and Din, but as we know about Imperial leaders by now, they have no remote sense of honor. Instead, Gideon allows his Praetorian Guards to do all the work for him. The red guards almost succeed in dispatching Din too, using their advanced weaponry to bring the Mandalorian to his knees. What the assailants likely didn't expect was a little green child piloting an IG Assassin Droid mech suit, who takes the guards' full attention away from the Mandalorian. The three guards corner Grogu into a room, and they're locked inside before Din can stop them.

Being the adopted father to Grogu, its fair that Din is understandably worried about Grogu doing combat with three incredibly formidable combatants. However, it turns out the title character had nothing to worry about, as Grogu is able to outmaneuver the three guards easily. The Praetorians make quick work of Grogu's IG suit, but the agile infant is able to hop on a light above and dodges the guards' attacks. Eventually, Grogu does get knocked down, but Din shows up in the nick of time to save his surrogate son.

Grogu Proves His Training with Luke Skywalker Didn't Go to Waste

Image via Disney+

The way that Grogu outwits the Praetorian Guards is through jumping around and using his force pushes, and these are all skills that Grogu clearly learned in his brief time training with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). When we catch up with Grogu in The Book of Boba Fett, we can see he's become far more agile and more in tune with the Force. It can also be argued that the more Grogu reflects on his past, the stronger in the Force he becomes.

As mentioned, Grogu's time with Luke Skywalker was short, as he decided that he would rather spend his life with Din rather than continue the path of the Jedi. However, the skills that Grogu learned in his brief retreat have gotten both him and Din out of more than a few tricky situations. The fact that Grogu was able to out-maneuver three fully trained Imperial Guards show that even the briefest of training has left a big impact on the little green hero.

The Praetorian Guards Weren't All That Effective in 'The Last Jedi'

Image via Disney

As many Star Wars fans likely know, the Praetorian Guards' first appearance in the franchise came from the sequel trilogy in Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi. The film shows the guards protecting Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis), the sovereign commander of the First Order (which is what The Mandalorian's Imperial Remnant will ultimately become). Although, maybe "protecting" is the wrong term to use, as they are powerless to stop Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) from murdering his master.

After Snoke is killed, Kylo Ren and Rey (Daisy Ridley) partake in a massive brawl with the Praetorian Guards, who again, did basically nothing to prevent their master from being killed by his own pupil. The fight itself is legendary, with Rey and Kylo finding creative ways to dispatch the guards and their unique weaponry, resulting in some pretty creative and brutal kills. Ultimately though, the guards are defeated fairly easily by the uneasy alliance.

It's easy to call Grogu's borderline mocking of the Praetorian Guards as overly goofy or unrealistic. Still, the entire sequence really does show a lot of growth in Grogu as a character. It allows audiences to see a massive evolution in a figure that may continue to be a massively important figure in the Star Wars galaxy. No longer is young Grogu the innocent and defenseless child that needed Din's constant protection. He is now more than capable of defending himself from harm, and his victory over some of the galaxy's deadliest protectors is undeniable evidence of that.