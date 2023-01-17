After an explosive trailer that sets the Star Wars stakes high for Season 3 of The Mandalorian, Disney+ also revealed the episode count for Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu’s next adventure. Unsurprisingly, Season 3 of The Mandalorian has eight episodes, the same as Seasons 1 and 2. No need to change a winning formula, right?

Season 1 of The Mandalorian follows a bounty hunter named Din as he betrays his word and decides to protect a package he was supposed to deliver. The package is a living creature named Grogu, aka Baby Yoda. The first season was praised for telling a self-contained story set in the Star Wars universe that focused more on themes such as found family than on legacy characters.

Victim of its own success, Season 2 of The Mandalorian spent too much screen time setting other spinoffs, like The Book of Boba Fett and the upcoming Ahsoka. Sure, it was thrilling to see the return of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill/Max Llyod-Jones) and the live-action version of Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff). Still, by increasing the scope of Din’s adventure, Season 2 of The Mandalorian lost some of the charms of Season 1.

Fortunately, the recent Season 3 trailer underlines how the series' future lies in the careful exploration of Mandalorian culture. After getting back together during the events of The Book of Boba Fett, Din and Grogu are ready to travel across the galaxy to find other survivors of the massacre of Mandalore. And while Grogu is no longer a Jedi apprentice, his Force-sensitivity will help him become a fierce warrior under Din’s tutelage.

What’s Season 3 of The Mandalorian About?

At the end of Season 2, Din takes off his helmet to say goodbye to Grogu. The action is a sin in Mandalorian culture, which leads Din to be expelled from the order. Season 3 will see Din returning to the ruins of Mandalore in search of redemption while he starts to train Grogu in the Creed. Season 3’s trailer also teased that the Republic will have to face a new treaty, which means we might witness the inception of the First Order.

The Mandalorian Season 3 premieres March 1. Check out the series trailer and official synopsis below: