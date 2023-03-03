Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3, Episode 1.After one year since The Book of Boba Fett and more than two years since The Mandalorian’s Season 2 finale, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu are back to have new adventures in a galaxy far, far away. The Mandalorian’s Season 3 premiere had great moments, like that incredible giant crocodile battle, but the episode was also marked by some uninspired creative choices. The most jarring of them is the return of IG-11 (voiced by Taika Waititi), the android bounty hunter who met his demise at the end of the first season. While the universe of Star Wars is no stranger to comebacks from the grave, IG-11's return in The Mandalorian makes absolutely no sense. That’s because the series fails to explain why IG-11 is actually needed while also stealing the glory of his selfless Season 1 sacrifice.

IG-11's History in ‘The Mandalorian’

IG-11's story begins in the very first episode of The Mandalorian when we meet the droid as a bounty hunter tasked with destroying the same package Din is tasked with retrieving. As we learn, the package is actually Grogu, a Force-sensitive child. And when Din looks the fuzzy little ball in the eyes, he decides to betray IG-11 and the Bounty Hunting Guild, shooting the droid down. During this first encounter, IG-11 acts as a cold-blooded killer who’s even willing to self-destruct to prevent enemies from acquiring his design should he be defeated. So, even if Din and IG-11 join forces to get to Grogu, we don’t feel too bad when the droid is killed.

IG-11 appears once more at the end of the first season. To everyone’s surprise, including Din’s, vapor farmer Kuiil (voiced by Nick Nolte) retrieved the cold carcass of IG-11, rebuilt the droid, and gave him new directives. As Kuiil reveals, Din’s fatal blow deleted the droid’s memory, which allowed the vapor farmer to turn the metal killer into a kind helping hand. Din is still suspicious of IG-11, but when the droid joins the fight against Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and his Stormtrooper battalion, it becomes clear that Mando’s former rival became an invaluable ally.

Just before he dies, Kuiil even tasks IG-11 with protecting Grogu no matter the costs, which eventually leads the droid to activate his self-destruction protocol inside a lava river in Nevarro during the final fight against Moff Gideon. IG-11's heroic sacrifice ends a beautifully written redemption story, as the killer droid finds a new purpose and turns his destructive instinct into a tool to save his newfound friends. IG-11's death also gives emotional weight to The Mandalorian’s Season 1 finale, as it underlines how war is a nasty business that imposes casualties on every side of the conflict. That’s why bringing IG-11 back for Season 3 is a colossal mistake, as it destroys IG-11's previous arc and erases his sacrifice. Even worse, the oblivious way The Mandalorian brings IG-11 back ignores the internal logic established in the show’s previous seasons.

Bringing IG-11 Back in 'The Mandalorian' Is a Logic and Storytelling Error

In the latest episode of The Mandalorian, Din decides he must go back to Mandalore and bathe in the sacred waters that flow in the home planet of Mandalore culture. This is not an easy task since the Empire destroyed Mandalore, and the planet's surface has supposedly become a wasteland of crystallized plasma and poison. That’s why Din decides he’ll need backup to explore the ruins of Mandalore, and he even wants a non-organic ally that could survive the miasma that spreads through Mandalore, engulfing all life in its wake.

While it’s reasonable that Din takes a droid with him to Mandalore, we are puzzled as to why The Mandalorian’s writer’s room decided IG-11 would be the only metal warrior for the job. In Season 3, Episode 1, Din goes to lengths to rebuild IG-11 from the few parts left behind by his self-destruction. As Din tells High Magistrate Karga (Carl Weathers), IG-11 is the only droid he can trust. But why? The Mandalorian’s Season 1 already explained how droids could be reprogrammed and develop distinct personalities. So, it makes no sense for Din to deviate from his path for redemption just to bring a specific droid back instead of enlisting a new ally.

To add insult to injury, once Din gets IG-11 back online, the droid reverts to his original programming and tries to kill Grogu. That’s a low blow to IG-11's memory, which contradicts the droid’s reprogramming in Season 1. What makes IG-11’s character arc so engaging in the first season is that he was a bad guy who lost his memory and became someone new, trustworthy, and loyal. Just reverting IG-11 to his initial state is a lousy storytelling move, but it also ignores the rules the series already set concerning the droid’s programming and memory.

After reviving IG-11 as a villain, Season 3 of The Mandalorian decides to take one step further in storytelling sacrilege by definitely destroying the droid’s memory chip. So, Din decides to acquire a new chip so that the Anzellans can put IG-11 back together. But why go through all this trouble if the new IG-11 will have a blank memory? Din says he wants to have IG-11 by his side because he trusts this droid and no other. But the reversion of IG-11’s programming and the destruction of his memory chip prove the droid is more likely to compromise Din’s mission. Even if they fix IG-11, the android won't have his memory and won't be the trustworthy partner Din is looking for.

So, why is a bounty hunter survivalist spending so much time and energy on a task that goes against common sense? And why is The Mandalorian spitting on IG-11’s grave by reverting his redemption arc? The answer seems to be fan service. By bringing a beloved character back, The Mandalorian’s Season 3 seems to think it will please fans and reward the people following the series since 2019. However, when this kind of decision ignores logic and emotional stakes, it only reminds us that the series has lost its way in an expanding cinematic universe that puts reference ahead of storytelling.

