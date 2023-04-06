Lizzo is not the girl she was or used to be—and she might be better as she is now a part of the "ever-expanding saga of the stars." Following the singer-songwriter's cameo on the third season of The Mandalorian—a live-action Star Wars television series starring The Last of Us actor Pedro Pascal—the "About Damn Time" performer shared on her Instagram some behind-the-scenes images from the set of the Disney+ series, with an accompanying caption that highlights her long-enduring love for the franchise.

The Mandalorian brought rather unexpected, but definitely high-profile, guest stars on the "Chapter 22: Guns for Hire" episode, introducing Lizzo and Jack Black as the eccentric couple from the planet Plazir-15, Captain Bombardier (Black) and The Duchess (Lizzo), whom Din Djarin, Bo-Katan, and Grogu met during their voyage; the latest episode also featured Back to the Future’s Christopher Lloyd as Commissioner Helgait. Despite mixed reactions from fans, Lizzo shared a personal message, expressing her gratitude and joy for finally becoming a part of a franchise that her late father introduced to her. She wrote in the caption:

"When I was a young girl, my dad introduced me to Star Wars like a rite of passage. The trilogy’s are his favorite movies and quickly became mine. When Jon Favreau called me and offered the role of The Dutchess, I cried all day wishing my dad was still with us [because] he’d be so proud. Star Wars was a dream I never thought was possible— but thanks to Jon, Bryce, and everyone in the galaxy I am now part of the ever-expanding saga of the stars. I am in honorable company and forever grateful. This is The Way…. and May the Force be with you."

Lizzo's Projects So Far

Lizzo must be feeling "Good as Hell" as—apart from her success as a singer—she also previously starred in the 2019 crime comedy-drama Hustlers, alongside Cardi B, Constance Wu, and Jennifer Lopez. In addition to the Lizzo: Live In Concert special, she also has a documentary titled Love, Lizzo, in which she talks about self-love (a thing she's most known for) and body positivity. She also hosted Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, a Prime Video reality competition series, proving that not only is she a good flutist and singer—with gold and platinum records—but her talent can go above and beyond music.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+.