After a long wait and multiple delays, it looks like Season 3 of The Mandalorian is finally returning to production. Star and Emmy nominee Carl Weathers revealed in a tweet that he is beginning production on the sci-fi series’ third season, finally confirming that the show is back in business for a release sometime next year, after several unverified confirmations that shooting had begun over the summer months.

“Mandalorian, season #3 begins for Yours Truly, on tomorrow,” Weathers tweeted on October 12. “Greef Karga will be back on Disney+.” It is unknown whether production commenced before the actor-director’s return to the Star Wars set, but confirmation that Greef Karga is returning is as official as it gets — though no one is certain what kind of a role the bounty hunter and ally of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) will play in the upcoming season.

As per usual, Weathers’ tweet is all the information we’re going to get about the third season for now, likely until production wraps and we start receiving character posters and trailers — which likely won't arrive until next year, after the release of The Book of Boba Fett. The Star Wars project is being kept heavily under wraps, shooting once again on StageCraft, Lucasfilm’s real-time animation environment that allows VFX artists to scout and map digital backgrounds and surroundings ahead of time.

The last we saw of The Mandalorian and his motley crew, famous Jedi Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) had appeared to save the lives of Din Djarin and his crew, ultimately taking fan-favorite Grogu with him to train properly as a Jedi. Din was left with the Darksaber, the title of Mand’alor — ruler of the Mandalorian people — and a serious grudge from Bo-Katan (Katee Sackoff). Nothing is known about what will happen to Din, Grogu, or the rest of the crew, but rest assured, it will most likely be just as action-packed as what we’ve seen so far.

The Mandalorian recently won seven of its whopping twenty-four nominations at the seventy-third annual Emmy Awards, including awards for both Outstanding Stunt Performance for Lateef Crowder and Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Ryan Watson, as well as Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup and Outstanding Special Visual Effects.

While they wait for news on Season 3, fans can currently stream the series’ first two seasons — as well as the show’s Disney Gallery special — on Disney+. Check out Weathers’ post below:

