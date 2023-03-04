Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 1.After a long wait filled with intense speculation, commentary, and rumors, the third season of The Mandalorian has aired its first episode. The series unquestionably saved the franchise in the wake of the disastrous critical backlash to The Rise of Skywalker, and its success has led to the development of a diverse ecosystem of Star Wars shows on Disney+, including Andor, The Book of Boba Fett, The Bad Batch, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Tales of the Jedi, and Visions. While the first episode of The Mandalorian Season 3 confirms that many things have stayed the same, there are some notable differences from the past, including a brand new intro and logo that hints at a new direction for the series.

In “Chapter 17: The Apostate,” Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) is once again traveling the galaxy with Grogu after the force-sensitive child opted to stay with his Mandalorian mentor instead of remaining at Luke Skywalker’s Jedi Academy at the end of The Book of Boba Fett. Unfortunately, Din’s close connection with Grogu and decision to remove his mask has disbarred him from Mandalorian culture. While he attempts to win back the respect of his tribe from a dangerous monster attack, Din isn’t allowed to officially rejoin his clan until he visits the ransacked surface of Mandalore. As he prepares for his journey, Din reunites with former allies Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff).

The Mandalorian has already carved out its own legacy in the franchise, and the new intro acknowledges that with its new music and set of faces. The signature theme that was originally composed by Ludwig Göransson has been revamped by Joseph Shirley. With the exception of the signature Darth Vader helmet that has accompanied nearly every Star Wars project on Disney+, the intro includes the faces of characters who have appeared in The Mandalorian; R2-D2, Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), an Imperial TIE fighter pilot, Bo-Katan Kryze, IG-11 (Taika Waititi), a scout trooper, the Armorer (Emily Swallow), are all included, suggesting a return to the series.

Scoring and Color of 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Intro

Göransson’s score has been a welcome change of pace for the Star Wars galaxy, as a majority of the previous compositions to the galaxy far, far away were largely similar to John Williams’ original music. Williams’ music was tied specifically to the Skywalker saga and the force, so it wouldn’t make sense for a spinoff series to retain those concepts. The western-inspired roots reflect the influence of classic films like The Searchers and The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly on The Mandalorian. While Shirley certainly adds some new compositions, he retains the familiar feeling of what Göransson created in order to confirm that the series was not changing up its genre.

The green coloring of the title is also distinct; Season 1 had a yellow logo, and Season 2’s was blue. The yellow logo was clearly made to resemble classic western intros while still paying homage to the franchise's typical title color; blue is typically tied to the Jedi and the Skywalker family, and Season 2 featured a heavy influence from both thanks to the appearances by Luke Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson). Perhaps the green reflects the Mandalorian armor itself and this season’s focus on Din’s homeworld; however, it’s also the color of Grogu, who already proved in “The Apostate” that he would factor significantly into Din’s fate.

Recurring Characters in 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Intro

While previous Star Wars logos montage through several characters regardless of their impact on the series, The Mandalorian Season 3 intro incorporates figures that have had a major influence on the show thus far. Imperial TIE pilots and scout troopers have been among Din’s enemies in the past, and it’s likely that they’ll show up again in Season 3. While it appears that Din’s activities this season will generally be tied to the Mandalorian civil war, it’s unlikely that he won’t face any danger from the Imperial remnant.

Boba Fett’s (Temuera Morrison) cohort Fennec Shand accompanied Din on his mission to save Grogu from Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) at the end of season 2, and in return he aided her defense of Tatooine in The Book of Boba Fett. While Fennec hasn’t appeared yet in Season 3, she would be a welcome ally to Din if he is searching for allies in his quest to take back Mandalore from the Children of the Watch. R2-D2’s inclusion is more curious, since he only briefly appeared alongside Luke in Season 2. While it’s certainly possible that Grogu could receive a message from the beloved astromech droid, it doesn’t appear that Season 3 is heading back to Luke’s academy.

'The Mandalorian' Intro Teases Season 3's Major Players

There’s a hint of the past and a tease for the future in The Mandalorian Season 3 intro thanks to the re-emergence of IG-11, Din’s rival bounty hunter who sacrificed himself at the end of Season 1. In “The Apostate,” Din sees a statue of IG-11 in Karga’s city and asks to rebuild his former friend. It appears that Din’s next mission will be to restore IG-11’s memories and skills, as his attempts to turn on the droid resulted in him reverting to his original programming.

The Armorer has not only appeared in the opening scenes of “The Apostate,” but appears to be driving Din’s quest to restore his heritage. Not only does Din need to correspond with The Armorer in order to officially be welcomed back, but he hopes to restore the respect of his clan despite forsaking their traditions. Details about The Armorer’s background have been scarce, so it will certainly be interesting to see if we learn more about her backstory this season.

Bo-Katan also briefly appeared in the Season 3 premiere, and it’s assumed that she’ll pop up again on Mandalore. With the “Children of the Watch” emerging from the shadows of the Death Watch, Bo-Katan will have to face the insidious splinter group once again. Bo-Katan’s relationship with Din is in shambles; upon losing the darksaber, she lost her sense of authority among the Mandalorians. It will certainly be interesting to see how their bond evolves in the next few installments.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian hopes to restore what made the series great after Season 2 and The Book of Boba Fett spent a majority of their time setting up future events and spin off shows. A return to a standalone, personal story is what works best for the series, and it appears thus far that this is the direction that Jon Favreau and his team are headed.

New episodes of The Mandalorian come to Disney+ every Wednesday.

