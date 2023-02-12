Anticipation has been soaring for the third season of the Star Wars television show The Mandalorian. Ahead of the show's Season 3 premiere, star Katee Sackhoff has described some of the development that her character, Bo-Katan Kryze, will see in the upcoming episodes.

Recently, Sackhoff—who has been playing Bo-Katan on various Star Wars animated series for more than a decade—spoke with Empire Magazine about how the understanding of her character helped inform her decisions on The Mandalorian. "I’ve lived in this woman’s skin for a long time now," Sackhoff said. "One of the things that Jon and I focus on is where she is in the moment, what peppers her experience." Sackhoff also talked about her working relationship with two key creatives on The Mandalorian, showrunner and creator Jon Favreau and director Rick Famuyiwa, both of whom sought Sackhoff's input regularly while filming Season 3. Sackhoff said of the duo:

Sackhoff also spoke on the process of embodying Bo-Katan not only mentally, but physically. At least five stunt performers took up Bo-Katan's Mandalorian armor during filming on Season 3. Despite this, though, Sackhoff said she was behind many of the action shots herself, and talked about the daily grind of filming intense stunt work:

"If one person has a better skill-set than the other, well, that person needs to put the suit on that day...that being said, I have a wicked knee-slide. I’ve been practicing my knee-slides on my mum’s kitchen with dish rags since I was five years old, so when that knee-slide comes up, you’ll know: that’s me."

Also revealed was a new image of Bo-Katan, looking tough as ever in her scuttled armor, as she appears to be flying her spacecraft. What isn't known, though, is where she is headed, as plot details on The Mandalorian Season 3 are still heavily under wraps. However, it is clear that she will cross paths with both the Mandalorian himself, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), and the adorable Grogu, as evidenced by another Empire image that shows the three characters standing side-by-side. Season 2 left off with Din gaining control of the Mandalorian throne by winning the Darksaber, something that will likely cause significant tension given that Bo-Katan has always seen herself as the rightful heir to Mandalore.

Beyond Sackhoff and Pascal, a number of other faces are confirmed to be returning for Season 3. This includes Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, and Omid Abtahi. Favreau wrote all eight episodes along with Dave Filoni and Noah Kloor. Numerous high-profile directors are also returning for Season 3, including Bryce Dallas-Howard, Famuyiwa, Weathers, and Favreau.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian premieres March 1 on Disney+. The trailer for the season can be seen below: