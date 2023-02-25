Although she doesn't play a major role, Katy O'Brian's presence is certainly felt throughout Season 2 of The Mandalorian. Playing an unidentified Imperial Comms Officer, she serves as a loyal lieutenant under the command of Giancarlo Esposito's frightening Moff Gideon. She appeared at a number of key moments in the series, often trying to keep things running smoothly aboard Gideon's light cruiser, keeping the Moff apprised of everything he needs to know, and even valiantly fighting for his Imperial remnant. Speculation even began to mount that she was no mere Comms Officer but rather an undercover Sabine Wren. Now, she's set to return in Season 3 in the same role and Collider's own Perri Nemiroff asked O'Brian about what it meant to come back to the Star Wars universe once again.

O'Brian was more than a little shocked that they called her back for The Mandalorian. Her fate was left especially uncertain after Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his allies boarded Gideon's cruiser and took out its personnel at the end of Season 2. By all angles, it seemed that she was among those that met their deaths at the hands of Cara Dune, Bo-Katan Kryze, Koska Reeves, and Fennec Shand when they attacked the bridge of the ship. O'Brian spoke to just how good The Mandalorian was at keeping secrets though, saying of her return:

"A complete surprise. Yeah, I don’t know you’re talking about. The thing about The Mandalorian is you never know what’s gonna happen. They have you read lines several different ways. Like, ‘Okay, so this one maybe you’re a dog at heart.’ [Laughs] ‘This one maybe you’re evil, maybe you’re good.’ So they just have you read it several ways and when you see the final product, you’re like, ‘Oh, okay. I guess that’s my character now.’ They’re so secretive you never know what’s going on. Never. And I’m just very grateful that I’m always able and ready to take the call and they tend to be really flexible as well."

O'Brian Had No Idea Where Her Character Was Going Next in 'The Mandalorian'

The Mandalorian Season 3 is sure to have some surprises in store considering the gravity of it all this time around. Din and Grogu are bound for Mandalore as the former attempts to atone for removing his helmet, teeing up a massive new adventure for all involved. With O'Brian's Comms Officer still alive and out there somewhere in Season 3, the possibility remains that she too will get a bigger role whether on her own or beside Gideon. Thanks to the secrecy of the creatives behind the series though, O'Brian had little idea where her character was heading next in the series. When asked about the backstory she had in mind for the character and how it has changed with the direction of Season 3, she added:

It’s so hard to come up with a backstory when no one knows where you’re going. [Laughs] Or at least no one will tell you. So I kind of just used the circumstances. I kind of used, you know, what’s your role? What’s the purpose of the scene? What do you need to do and what needs to be done? What does the other actor need? And then let them kind of take what performance they want. It’s hard.

O'Brian is one of many returning for the massive new season, joining Pascal and Esposito alongside Carl Weathers, Katee Sackhoff, Emily Swallow, and Amy Sedaris among others. The Z Nation star is having a bit of a moment right now, also appearing on the big screen as Jentorra in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Her presence will certainly be welcome once again when The Mandalorian returns for Season 3 on March 1.

