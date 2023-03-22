Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3, Episode 4 of The Mandalorian.The Mandalorian has reached its halfway point of Season 3. Following an episode that strayed away from the main plot, the latest installment jumped right back into the matter at hand. One of the more anticipated moments that was teased in trailers ahead of the new season was shown in Episode 4 as we discovered who helped Grogu during Order 66. There were plenty of theories tossed around among the fanbase about who it would be, from characters of old like Samuel L. Jackson’s Mace Windu to someone set to get her own show in Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson). It turns out that neither of them had a hand in Grogu’s escape. As we learn from the flashback, it was Kelleran Beq (Ahmed Best) who came to save the day amid the chaos of Order 66.

What Is Order 66?

Image via DIsney+

One of the most famous incidents to take place in a galaxy far, far away, Order 66 was the darkest day for Jedi. This was a secret protocol to be carried out by clone troopers as a means for the Sith and Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) to regain control of the galaxy. The attack was first seen in Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith. Other iterations of it have been carried out across many mediums, most notably The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch as well as Obi-Wan Kenobi. Not many Jedi were left standing following the assault, and the ones who were left remaining are the prominent players across the Star Wars universe such as Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Yoda (Frank Oz). We can now add Kelleran Beq to this list, as we see him take Grogu and escape the horrific scene.

Kelleran Beq’s Small Screen Debut

Image via Disney

Fans who are in touch with anything and everything Star Wars might recognize this character from the 2020 kids' game show, Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge. It's a program that lasted just two seasons after airing only on YouTube and the Star Wars Kids website. This is where Kelleran Beq's origins trace back to, as he was the host of the show and the one who guided the young challengers through the obstacle course that can be best described as Legends of the Hidden Temple meets George Lucas. What The Mandalorian Season 3 does in bringing this Jedi into the fold is clever in that his sole purpose from that show was to be the teacher and handler of the young contestants. It makes sense then that he'd be the one who would find and save a helpless Grogu.

While this episode serves as Kelleran Beq’s big welcome to the mainstream universe, this isn't the actor’s first run with Star Wars. Best was a staple among the prequel trilogy as the highly-discussed man behind Jar Jar Binks. He made his debut and most prominent role in Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace before appearing in minor appearances in the following two films. Best delivered both voice and motion capture performance for the Gungan, who just so happened to be the first fully CGI supporting character on screen. A “love him or hate him” addition to this universe, Jar Jar Binks certainly left an impression, but one that never allowed Best to shine like he just did in The Mandalorian.

Kelleran Beq Saves the Day

Image via Disney+

To get to the point of Best’s Jedi having his debut in this episode, the show had to set up Grogu experiencing a flashback to his darkest day. This occurs as The Armorer (Emily Swallow) is forging a new Beskar chestplate for the foundling, just as Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) experienced flashbacks to his parents' death during an attack by the Trade Federation’s Super Battle Droids. As The Armorer explains, the experience alongside The Forge, which is the heart of the Mandalorian culture, can “reveal weaknesses” to those aspiring to join The Creed.

This is how Grogu is transported in his mind back to the harrowing sights of Order 66, where we end up seeing the destruction through his eyes. The group of unnamed Jedi he is surrounded by lead him to an elevator before being gunned down; as he takes the elevator up alone, he is greeted by Kelleran Beq on the other of the doors: “Everything is going to be alright, kid.” From this point on, we get to see Best embracing the Jedi way when he breaks out a pair of lightsabers, one green and one purple (the latter of which is notable because Mace Windu is the most prominent figure to use this color saber). After battling through clones and navigating a vehicle amid the bustling city of Coruscant, the two fly to safety. Whether we see more of Kelleran Beq remains to be seen, but given this flashback, perhaps we'll learn where he ends up taking Grogu as the Force-sensitive child continues his ascension in the Mandalorian culture.

New episodes of The Mandalorian are released every Wednesday on Disney+.