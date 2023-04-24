Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Mandalorian.The success of the first season of The Mandalorian was largely due to its unique plot and its ability to stand alone from the rest of the Star Wars projects before, much like how Marvel started off with Phase 1. The Star Wars galaxy was still evident in many ways around them, but the focus was solely on Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) rescuing Grogu and keeping him safe from the Empire. This third season of the show, however, had very little to offer our main characters in terms of personal development until the series finale. Most of this season spends time exploring other aspects of the universe, like Dr. Penn Pershing (Omid Abtahi) starting the Amnesty Program, or Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) reclaiming her role as leader of the Mandalorians. The desire for producers to plug in fan service moments that connect to past or future spin-offs is a similar pattern that viewers criticized in Marvel’s Phase 4, and it notably distracts from the plot that they should be more focused on.

RELATED: 'The Mandalorian' Should End After Season 3

The Marvel Mistake Hurts a Franchise More Than Helps

Image via Marvel Studios

Fan service is when shows or movies add details to the production specifically directed at audience members who are already fans of the franchise. Marvel’s lead-up to Avengers: Infinity War in the first three phases held many great examples of producers using fan service to connect the wider Marvel Universe without taking away from the plot of the individual movies. Phase 4 was hit or miss, though, in balancing the fan service with the plot of the individual projects. The inclusion of the Disney + series instead of only producing films has shifted fans' expectations as well. Films like Shang Chi and shows like Moon Knight managed to maintain a focus on their own plot while including fan service to share how the story connected to the wider world. Films like Multiverse of Madness and shows like She-Hulk, however, received wide criticism for how little they focused on the main plot to include more fan service.

The latest season of The Mandalorian has made the same fan service mistake, focusing far too little on Din Djarin and Grogu in order to showcase their connections to the wider universe. Many of the episodes focused on Bo-Katan and her struggle to regain leadership over all Mandalorians. Much of the conflict in each episode has revolved around her having lost her clan after she failed to win the Dark Saber, confronting her past mistakes surrounding her home planet, and now convincing Mandalorians from different clans to reunite and restore their home planet. They should have just named this season The Book of Bo-Katan and followed the same pattern they used to tell the story of Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) while including Din Djarin and Grogu in the story.

Fans of Filoni’s Animated Series Have The Advantage

Star Wars fans who have already watched the two animated series helmed by Dave Filoni understand a lot more of the background of these characters in the live-action series we’ve seen as well as those coming up. In Star Wars: The Clone Wars, audiences were introduced to Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), the Padawan of Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter) at the time. This character fought in enormous battles and led battalions of clone troopers in the wars. She’s faced Darth Maul, Count Dooku, General Grievous, and many of the most serious villains in the Star Wars canon. Despite leaving the Jedi order, she goes on to battle against the Empire in Star Wars: Rebels. The main antagonist in this show is one of the most devious masterminds in the Star Wars universe, Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). He is confirmed to be returning in Ahsoka, coming in August 2023, and has been named dropped in a couple of episodes of The Mandalorian — by Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) in Season 2 and by Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) in Season 3.

The few fan service nuggets viewers saw in the first two seasons were exciting and sporadic, but this last season seemed to be saturated in it. The moment when Grogu is riding through hyperspace while Din Djarin sleeps in the cockpit shows a pod of whale-like space creatures traveling with them called Purrgil. These creatures are the reason why Admiral Thrawn disappeared at the end of Star Wars: Rebels, a storyline that is about to see some resolution in Ahsoka. It’s believed the Purrgil brought Thrawn to be the Unknown Regions beyond the Outer Rim, and seeing these creatures interacting with Grogu could be foreshadowing a connection between these two adversaries. The Unknown Regions is the same part of the universe a crew of kids would get suddenly lost in and need to find their way home, as is the case in The Skeleton Crew. The pirate Vane (Marti Matulis) that parted ways with the pirate king Gorian Shard (Nonso Anozie) at the end of the episode "The Pirate," has been spotted in the teaser trailer for The Skeleton Crew, giving fans another easter egg connecting these shows to one another. It seemed as though this season was far more focused on branching out the broader story alluding to future and past productions rather than simply telling more of Din Djarin's story.

Long-Form Storytelling in the Disney+ Series Age

Long-time fans of franchises like Marvel and Star Wars had grown accustomed to digesting these story arcs in movies alone. The Star Wars universe only existed in three film trilogies until The Mandalorian was introduced to us. The same thing with the first three phases of Marvel, because it wasn’t until WandaVision started Phase 4 that audiences were introduced to a Marvel television series that used characters and storylines directly connected to the wider universe. The different Marvel Netflix series would only mention the events in the films in vague ways but weren’t really affected by them, and it was the same with Agents of Shield as well.

For some fans, a nine-episode season is a longer story than they’re used to after being such huge fans of the films. It’s often unclear why some of the events in the season take place until the finale airs, and that's a long time to wait for someone accustomed to seeing a story resolved in one sitting after a few hours. The Disney+ television shows are a far different viewing experience that requires a different perspective as well as some patience. Jon Favreau has built something extraordinary with his chapters of the Star Wars universe, though, with the long-form storytelling you can only have in a television series. These projects are meant to make us more curious about the wider Star Wars Universe so that we’ll go watch (or re-watch) Filoni’s two animated series or the other films that have come before. The fan service may seem tedious to the casual viewer, but these projects exist because of the fans who are hungry for more.

The Mandalorian's Season 3 finale provided a lot of closure to events that had been left open-ended since Episode 1, which proved that there's a great payoff to those willing to stick with the entire season. The show’s producers, however, could learn something about balance when it comes to adding fan service or developing the ongoing plot, and its main characters. Here’s hoping the Force is with them.

All three seasons of The Mandalorian are now available to stream on Disney+.