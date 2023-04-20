Editor's Note: The following contains full spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 3.Season 3 of The Mandalorian has finally come to an end, and the hit Star Wars series has seemingly killed off a significant character in the process. As the Mandalorian warriors and the Imperial Remnant's forces collide in the epic final battle of Season 3, Episode 8, we see Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), and Grogu do battle with the dreaded Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and his Praetorian Guards. The battle is fierce and brutal, but our heroes ultimately come out on top once again, engulfing the evil Imperial leader in flame.

Thus, Din, the Mandalorians, and the New Republic assume that the sinister Moff is finally dead and gone, but if we've learned anything from bad guys in the Star Wars universe, it's that they are very hard to kill.

Is Beskar Fireproof?

In the penultimate episode of The Mandalorian, we not only learn that Moff Gideon and the Imperial Remnant have created a massive base on the planet of Mandalore, but we also see that the Moff has amassed an army of elite soldiers, all clad in nearly-indestructible Beskar armor. Gideon has even fashioned himself some armor of his own, effectively turning himself into a human version of one of his prized Dark Troopers. The Beskar makes Gideon and his troopers a force to be reckoned with, but they still don't have the skills that the Mandalorians are so famous for.

Gideon's suit is equipped with all manner of equipment, such as flamethrowers, wrist-mounted blasters, and (of course) a jetpack. We already knew that Gideon was a skilled fighter, as proven by his time as the Darksaber's wielder, but he's still hardly a match for lifelong warriors like Din Djarin and Bo-Katan. When Axe Woves (Simon Kassianides) crashes his ship right into the center of Gideon's base, the Moff is engulfed by the resulting flames, presumably killing the fascist leader for good. At least, that's what Din Djarin and the Mandalorians think.

This isn't the first time that Din Djarin thought he killed Moff Gideon. In Season 1, Din brings the Moff's Tie Fighter crashing to the ground, but the villain escapes his crash unscathed and retreats to live another day. The character's survival instincts are virtually unmatched. Now that he has a technologically advanced suit of Beskar armor, the odds that Gideon survived the Mandalore base's destruction seem fairly high. Though Grogu does protect Din and Bo-Katan from any fiery harm they might experience from the ship's explosion, it's hard to imagine that Beskar can resist blasters and lightsabers but not fire. The noticeable lack of scorch marks from where Gideon was standing also adds credence to the possibility that the Shadow Council member was able to escape undetected.

Moff Gideon Could Somehow Return as a Clone

Moff Gideon very much implied that he wasn't interested in cloning, stating that type of technological research is more Commandant Brendol Hux's (Brian Gleeson) obsession rather than his. That proves to be a bald-faced lie in the Season 3 finale, as we see that Gideon has amassed a small squadron of clones of himself. Clearly, this is a madman's effort to achieve virtual immortality through the creation of infinite versions of him, but thankfully Din destroys all of them before facing Moff Gideon. Furious that the troublesome Mandalorian has killed his beloved doppelgängers, Gideon then reveals the biggest twist of them all: he has somehow found a way to make Force-sensitive clones, which had been impossible until now.

Given how furious Gideon seems to be when hearing his prized possessions were destroyed, it's possible that the force-sensitive Gideon clones were exclusively held at the Mandalorian base. However, it seems more than probable that Gideon's research is still hidden somewhere, likely somewhere the other members of the Shadow Council won't find it since it's implied that Gideon's clones were a secret from even his peers.

If what Gideon said is true and the clones on the Mandalore base were indeed Force-sensitive, this revolutionary development would definitively signify the inevitable return of Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) in Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker. If the original Gideon really is dead, being revived as a force-using clone could create an even more powerful threat, the likes of which the galaxy has never seen.

'Star Wars' Villains Are Usually Too Angry to Die

The many evildoers of the Star Wars galaxy have a long history of surviving deadly encounters, even ones that seem impossible to circumvent. One of the most infamous has to be the dreaded Darth Maul (Ray Park), the lethal Sith Lord who caused all sorts of trouble for the Jedi Order in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace. Maul famously gets cut in half by Jedi Knight Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and falls down a very deep chasm. This sounds like something that would kill almost anyone but as fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars already know, the Zabrak Sith warrior survived his encounter with Master Kenobi and become the leader of a deadly crime syndicate to make his mark on the galaxy.

The main villain of the "Skywalker Saga" also "somehow returned" when Emperor Palpatine made his big return in Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker. The former leader of the Galactic Empire seemingly met a definitive end in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi, when his apprentice Darth Vader (James Earl Jones) hurled his dark master down yet another massive chasm. However, thanks to the Sith miracle of cloning (likely achieved through Moff Gideon's research in The Mandalorian) Palpatine returns to wreak havoc on the galaxy with the Final Order.

Even other figures in Star Wars television have cheated death on numerous occasions. A prime example is the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) in Obi-Wan Kenobi, when the leader of the Inquisitors is stabbed in the stomach by Reva (Moses Ingram). Viewers of Star Wars: Rebels already knew the villain survives the encounter, but still get to see him tell Reva that "Revenge does wonders for the will to live" — a mantra followed by the galaxy's most evil masterminds.

