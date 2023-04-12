Editor's Note: The following contains minor spoilers from Season 3 Episode 6 of The Mandalorian.The Mandalorian has always explored unusual parts of the galaxy, introducing new characters in each place, who later return to help Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in his mission. From Kuiil the Ugnaught (Nick Nolte) to Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), these appearances tie into the story much later. But Season 3, Episode 6, "Guns of Hire," features a new and brief side plot with no connection to the story's heroes. The opening sequence shows the Mandalorian Axe Woves (Simon Kassianides) after he abandoned Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), now working as a mercenary. He and his group of Mandalorians are hired for a job that puts them in conflict with a Quarren vessel.

The story plays out as a Romeo-and-Juliet-type romance between the Quarren captain, Shuggoth (Christine Adams), and the son of a Mon Calamari Viceroy (Harry Holland). The episode's strange opening is unconnected to the larger story but is also a highlight of the episode. Though these characters and their story only have four minutes to shine on screen, it expands upon the history of these two cultures as seen in other Star Wars content. However, it seems likely that this plot will be a one-off occurrence, as there's little relevance to the overall story, but it shouldn't be. The interspecies romance is too fascinating a story to show up for such a brief amount of time and never be mentioned again. It may seem like a ridiculous addition, but that's the point. Absurdity is a necessary part of the franchise that often gets overshadowed by the epic nature of the adventure.

What Happens between Shuggoth and the Mon Calamari Boy?

The scene begins with Shuggoth believing they've run into warlords who need to be paid off, as Woves commands a ship stolen from the Empire. As she cannot hope to beat the heavily fortified ship, Shuggoth attempts to hire them herself, but Woves informs her that it's too late for that as he's already taken a mission. Woves admits to being hired to track Shuggoth down, refusing to switch sides for money despite the reputation of mercenaries. He reveals that a Mon Calamari Viceroy hired him and the Mandalorians in his command to track down Shuggoth, who she believes kidnaped her son. Shuggoth denies this, citing the hard-earned peace between the two races, but Woves doesn't listen. His job is to find the Viceroy's son, nothing more. But he acknowledges the love between Shuggoth and the Mon Calamari. Sometime before this encounter, the two met, despite the animosity between their people. They fell in love, and the Viceroy's son ran away to be with Shuggoth, hence the Mandalorian's job. But none of that impacts Woves as the job is the same, no matter the reasoning. The Mon Calamari refuses to go, but Woves remains focused on his goal despite the protests. Woves threatens when he must but keeps calm. Shuggoth sends her lover away, fearing the destruction of everything she built. They talk of fate and promise to always love each other, but the Mandalorians splits them apart, taking the Mon Calamari boy home and letting Shuggoth go on her way. The star-crossed lovers are separated, but we can't be sure it's the end of their journey.

The History of the Quarren and Mon Calamari People

The two species share a home world on the aquatic planet Mon Cala, but they haven't coexisted peacefully. Generations of disagreements have added up, leading to much resentment between the Quarren and Mon Calamari races. The most recent conflict between the two is explored in Season 4 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, when a civil war broke out between the two species after the death of the Mon Calamari king, Yos Kolina. The Quarren Chieftain, Nossor Ri, challenged the rule of Yos Kolina's son, Lee-Char, hoping to get a Quarren ruler.

The argument quickly escalated to war, despite the Republic's attempted negotiations. With the Quarren manipulated by the Separatists, the Republic backed Lee-Char, bringing the larger war to Mon Cala. But when Nossor Ri learned that the Separatist leaders intended to make themselves the rulers of Mon Cala, she turned on her once allies, foiling the assassination of Lee-Char and uniting with the Mon Calamari and Republic to fight the Separatists. After the conflict's resolution, the Quarren recognized the newly crowned Lee-Char as the undisputed King of Mon Cala. As their leader, Lee-Char worked with the Quarren to restore the relations between the two species. This forbidden romance occurs roughly a generation later, proving that the prejudices on Mon Cala haven't been remedied.

Why Should There Be More to the Story?

Although the Quarren-Mon Calamari romance only takes a few minutes before they are forcefully separated, it catches attention. The tenuous connection to the series lies in one throwaway line Woves has about having a mission waiting for them on Plazir-15. But if the point was only to show Woves as his Mandalorian are working for the highest bidder, why develop such a story? It could just as easily have been stopping a smuggler, finding someone with a bounty on their head, or just about anything else that would have seemed a less unique situation. The shared history of these species and the general romanticizing of star-crossed lover storylines make this one scene hard to forget. For fans of The Clone Wars, to whom The Mandalorian often caters, the political relations of the Quarren and Mon Calamari people are already familiar, so this twist catches the eye. Not to mention the draw of a little weirdness in Star Wars.

In its early days, the franchise didn't take itself too seriously. Yoda and the Ewoks are proof enough of that. An epic adventure throughout a fictionalized galaxy needs a dose of outlandishness every once in a while, and this romance delivered that. While it doesn't seem to tie into the main plot, at this point in time, The Mandalorian should find a way to include more of these strange star-crossed lovers because, really, that's the weirdness we need.

