As Star Wars fans anticipate the release of the third season of The Mandalorian, series actor and director Carl Weathers has revealed that audiences can expect even more action this time around in an exclusive via Empire Magazine. Weathers also remains involved in the production of the series as one of the show's directors, previously directing "Chapter 12: The Siege" from Season 2 which would receive critical acclaim.

“Oh there was a bit more [action], I think, in this one,” Weathers said to Empire Magazine. The actor and director also revealed that his next directing position will differ from "Chapter 12: The Siege" with a focus on more layered storytelling and scope. Weathers further added:

“Even though they're different episodes, it's not like typical episodic television – it's not a whodunnit, it's not a dark comedy, it's not a procedural. It's so many different things, and it's action-adventure on top of that. As a director, you get a chance to exercise your talent, and also your ability to deliver in those different areas,” he said.

Alongside his role as a director for the series, Weathers also stars in the series as Greef Karga, who first appeared in Season 1 as the leader of the Bounty Hunters Guild. The character instantly became a fan favorite with Weathers being nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

Although Weathers didn't reveal any specific plot details from Season 3, the promise of a more action packed season is enough to give Star Wars fans something to look forward to. With Grogu now reunited with Mando during the events of Book of Boba Fett, the third season will likely see the further development of two characters as Din Djarin attempts to redeem himself in Mandalore.

The Mandalorian remains one of the most popular series on streaming with two seasons and 14 Primetime Emmys. The series was followed by other live action Star Wars shows such as The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi. As they wait patiently for Season 3 of The Mandalorian, Star Wars fans can also look out for Andor, which is set to debut on August 31, and Ahsoka, a spinoff focused on the character who made her first live action appearance in Season 2 of The Mandalorian. While another theatrical Star Wars film is still in development by Taika Waititi, the franchise remains strong in the realm of television.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is set to premiere on Disney Plus in 2023.