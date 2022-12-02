Comic-Con Experience 2022 (CCXP) in São Paulo, Brazil, brought forth a lot of exciting news, and this piece of news adds to the excitement Star Wars fans must be feeling right now. Everyone at CCXP received a limited edition poster with concept art from Season 3 of The Mandalorian, and Collider's very own Steven Weintraub was there to snap a picture.

The poster art shows Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu, the little Yoda look-alike, standing outside what looks like a prosperous little town. Din Djarin's new Starfighter is parked behind him, and if you look closer, you'll see that they're standing under an arch that indicates the prosperous place beyond the arch is Nevarro, a place fans will recognize as being from Season 1 of The Mandalorian. When people first saw Nevarro back in 2019, Din Djarin went there to collect money he was owed from the leader of the bounty hunter's guild, Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and it was far from the idyllic town shown in this new concept art.

New poster art is not the only new Mandalorian content fans received at CCXP. Producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, along with Pascal, announced an official release date for the show, and exclusive footage was shown to the CCXP audience that offered the first look at Season 3 footage. With the teaser trailer for The Mandalorian shown back in September, and new news revealed about the show, fans have much to look forward to with this upcoming season.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: New 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Footage Shows Grogu Flexing His Force Skills

The start of Season 3 picks up immediately after what happened in Season 2. Din Djarin and Grogu were reunited and, in turn, Din Djarin was exiled from the Mandalorians. After this happens, the two travel to Mandalore, a planet that fans will finally get to see in its entirety, and Favreau promises that Season 3 will be massive in scope and that each new episode ends with a new discovery. We are eager to go along for the ride.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian will premiere on Disney+ on March 1, 2023. If you want to stream the other two seasons, they are also available on Disney+. Take a look at the concept art poster below.

For more of our CCXP coverage, check out these stories: