Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 3, Episode 3In the third episode of The Mandalorian Season 3, the story branches off to Coruscant to follow Dr. Penn Pershing (Omid Abtahi) and his new life in the Amnesty Program. Pershing was introduced in the first season of the Disney+ show as a fearful scientist with questionable morality, whose life was spared by Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). Pershing returns in the third season as a man desperate to put his past sins behind him.

Like real-life programs created by America following the Second World War and the fall of the Nazi regime, the New Republic in Star Wars started the Amnesty Program that identifies skilled Imperial personnel for rehabilitation and reintegration into the new galactic order. Pershing is one such recruit, but the things we learn in “Chapter 19: The Convert” reveal that though the people in charge of a galaxy far, far away have changed, the workings of the galaxy did not.

The Amnesty Program is Imperial Rule in New Clothing

The Amnesty Program was obviously created with good intentions. After the fall of the Empire, there were many Imperial remnants left like Pershing and his fair-weather friend Elia Kane (Katy M. O’Brian). Instead of imprisoning or banishing a talented scientist or a brave officer, the Program offers them a new lease on life. They’re ‘deprogrammed’, given new jobs, and provided accommodation. But what is supposedly a rehabilitation program soon proves itself to be just another form of rigid programming—one that looks similar to the Empire’s rule.

In the Amnesty Program, all the recruits are dressed in the same stifling uniforms, while their accommodations are stark, lifeless, and have no room for adding any personality. Yet, when we see the rest of the New Republic residents gathering outside the Opera House, they’re lavishly attired in clothes and headgear that highlight their personalities, not to mention all the pomp and grandeur that surround them. Pershing’s dull gray uniform blends into the background in comparison.

Pershing and other Program members are also assigned new code names, which is how they’re referred to by everyone in the Program. Pershing is Amnesty Scientist L52; Kane is Amnesty Officer G2. They are no longer people, they are numbers. What’s the difference between them and faceless stormtroopers?

When he worked with the Empire, Pershing was a scientist, making inroads in cloning research. But what’s he doing as part of the Amnesty Program? Mindless inventory filing. Viewers may recognize the similarities between Pershing’s job and the one Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) was assigned as punishment by the ISB on Andor—so both the Empire and the New Republic relegate high-caliber talent to monotonous jobs. And, also as seen on Andor when Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) was imprisoned, jobs are all about quotas and deadlines. When Pershing tries to question why perfectly good Imperial materials are being scrapped, his boss tells him to get on with it as they’re behind. There’s no difference between the Empire’s punishment and the New Republic’s rehabilitation. One can understand trying to keep former Imperials away from sensitive projects and tools, but why relegate someone with immense talent, like Pershing, to such mindless tasks that he will inevitably be tempted to rebel?

The Program comes across as a benevolent opportunity, but the recruits don’t have any free will or actual lives. There is an allusion to freedom, but Pershing and the others can’t leave a certain perimeter, and they’re subjected to daily psychiatric evaluations by an emotionless parole droid who monitors the recruits’ loyalty to the New Republic. Pershing also spends a lot of the episode reciting how he’s doing everything for the good of the New Republic. It’s like a mantra to him, because he cannot act on his own behalf. It’s how he ultimately falls into the trap that leads him to his death—or worse.

This leads us to question whether the Program actually works. Maybe not, since, by the end of the episode, Elia Kane coaxes Pershing into breaking the rules before turning him into the authorities. She then attempts (succeeds?) at torturing him, so she’s not reformed at all. She’s either tying up loose ends as a double agent for the now-dead Empire or she simply remains as evil as her Imperial programming.

The New Republic Learned Nothing From the Past

At the start of “Chapter 19: The Convert”, Pershing is seen waxing eloquent about the Program in front of a huge audience. He’s contrite as he describes how the Program helped him make amends for his time collaborating with the Empire to research cloning and his time working with Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) after the end of the Empire. He is essentially spouting propaganda for the Amnesty Program so that it makes all the filthy rich residents of Coruscant feel better about their status in life. It’s evident from these people’s reactions that life has remained unchanged for them. They’re still rich and live in the galactic core—they never venture out to the horrendous systems of the outer rim (which is where many of the heroes of the Star Wars franchise come from). Thanks to the Rebellion, the galaxy saw a change in regime, but the New Republic maintained the status quo, especially on influential Coruscant.

And then there’s the fact that the Amnesty Program has some kind of brainwashing machine that deprograms former Imperials when they’re suspected to be stepping out of line. When Dr. Pershing falls into Kane’s trap, he’s placed in the machine to help in his rehabilitation. Despite the doctor in charge’s insistence that the machine, a relic from the Imperial regime, is actually soothing and not at all painful, considering how Kane uses it on Pershing, one can’t help but see that the New Republic is employing Sith-level evil to keep their people in line.

These Similarities Show the Weaknesses in the New Republic

The Amnesty Program shows us that things after the fall of the Empire didn’t change as much as they should have. And this has been a recurring theme throughout Star Wars. In the prequels, the Republic’s highly moral rules didn’t reach the outskirts of the galaxy, allowing lawlessness on Tatooine such as slavery. The Senate dragged its feet on the blockades surrounding Naboo, leading to suffering on the planet’s surface, while Ryloth was wrung dry by its own Senator without any intervention from the Senate or the Jedi. All this was before the formation of the Galactic Empire. Perhaps it isn’t a surprise that so many planets joined the Separatists under Count Dooku during the Clone Wars. They’d been left to their own devices under the Republic.

Both the Empire and the First Order were engineered by the same person, Sith Lord Sheev Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid). But he couldn’t have done it without entire armies of people professing their loyalty to his fascist cause. After the failure of the Republic and then the ousting of the Empire, many in the galaxy would have felt they were in the right to overthrow the New Republic regime, as well—former Imperials would have recognized the similarities between the two regimes, while others may have wondered if anything had changed at all since the New Republic was as cruel and evil as the Empire.

If the Amnesty Program is anything to go by, what the New Republic did is turn the tables on who had the power, but the average person’s life didn’t seem to be any better. In fact, people who once had a privileged position in the Empire, like Pershing, face a worse situation under the new regime. On top of that, the rich remain rich, while the outer rim systems continue to be disregarded. It’s no wonder then that the First Order was able to rise in an effort to turn the tables back in favor of the new oppressed peoples. One has to wonder how the Age of Resistance will fare at this rate.

