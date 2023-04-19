Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Mandalorian.From its earliest days, The Mandalorian quickly became a popular part of the Star Wars franchise. The show instantly differentiated itself from other Star Wars content, and with the talented cast, it's no shock that the show is a success. Centering on the formidable Mandalorian warrior, Din Djarin, and his ever-lovable charge, Grogu, The Mandalorian isn't a story of Rebellion or the Jedi Order. The Pedro Pascal-led show is certainly unique, but it isn't without problems — the main one being that the central character is rarely seen on screen.

With Din Djarin's face constantly obscured by a helmet, Pascal only has so much to work with. Despite Pascal's talent, he's regulated to a voice-only role. Pascal has previously shown off his undeniable charisma with his fan-favorite role in Game of Thrones. More recently, he proved himself a capable leading man as Joel in The Last of Us. Pascal is a talented actor, yet the rarity of his face actually appearing in The Mandalorian squanders the show's potential. Though Din appears on-screen, it's usually not Pascal in the suit, but rather his body doubles Brendan Wayne or Lateef Crowder. The result of Pascal not getting screen time in the show he is meant to lead is that his potential is completely wasted.

The Problem With Din Djarin's Helmet

The thing that stands in the way is the helmet that constantly hides Din's face. Due to their Creed, the Children of the Watch must wear their helmets when in the presents of others. It is a fervent belief in their society that removing a helmet is the biggest disgrace and can get a Mandalorian exiled. Yet the severity hasn't stopped Din from removing his helmet before. When injured in the Season 1 finale, he allowed the helmet to be taken off in the presence of the droid IG-11 (Taika Waititi), who could help him. As a non-organic life form, this wasn't strictly against the rules, but he was skating by on a technicality. In Season 2, Din changed into a Stormtrooper outfit, wearing a different helmet, which was another loophole — but when he removed that helmet in front of others, it wasn't technically his helmet. So by the letter of the law, he didn't break the Creed, though most of the Children of the Watch wouldn't see it that way. Once again, Din removed his helmet in the Season 2 finale when saying goodbye to Grogu; however, this time there was no loophole.

Without any excuses to hide behind, Din was officially in violation of the Creed and confessed as much to the Armorer (Emily Swallow), who had him exiled from the Children of the Watch. But Season 3 picked up with Din's quest to return to Mandalore and bathe in the Living Waters to absolve him of his misstep. After succeeding and having his exile lifted, Din followed the Creed more strictly than ever. For the entirety of Season 3, Din's face doesn't appear on the screen. Besides these three times, Din has remained hidden behind the helmet, making it unnecessary for Pascal to actually be in the suit.

Does Din Djarin Even Need the Helmet Anymore?

Din may refuse to remove his helmet, but other Mandalorians do. The helmet requirement is specific to the Children of the Watch. During Din's quest to find Grogu's people, he met Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and a few other Mandalorians who only wear helmets in battle. Unaware of these other Mandalorian cultures, Din didn't trust them initially, but over time, he has grown more comfortable with this practice. While Din's past is tied to the Children of the Watch, he needn't remain there. After his exile, it seemed as though Din would join Bo-Katan, but instead, he sought redemption. Yet he could have another chance to become more Nite Owl than Child of the Watch.

As these Mandalore cultures learn to work together, Din could leave the Children of the Watch, choosing a different life while remaining Mandalorian. Or the Armorer could allow him to take off his helmet like she did Bo-Katan. It's clear Bo-Katan and Din are the bridges between the two Mandalorian groups. Bo-Katan is a Nite Owl who worked with the Children of the Watch for a time, respecting their customs and helping them to save their foundling in Season 3's Episode 4, "The Foundling." On the other hand, Din grew up with the Children of the Watch, yet in his time traveling the galaxy, he teamed up with the Nite Owls and earned their respect, if grudgingly. So if Bo-Katan can choose to take off her helmet, why can't Din? Allowing Din to remove his helmet would provide Pascal with a more substantial opportunity to display his abilities on the show, so really, where is the downside?

Season 3 of 'The Mandalorian' Sidelined Din Djarin

Din has been pushed to the side in his own show, and while the plot of Season 3 hasn't given him a lot to do, it doesn't help the matter that his face is always hidden behind his helmet. It's nearly impossible to show complex emotions without using the face. When the lead character's face cannot appear onscreen, it's difficult for audiences to connect to them. And after two seasons of an expressionless lead, the show needed a change, so they shifted focus to a character whose face can appear.

Season 3's plot and screen revolve around Bo-Katan, who takes off her helmet regularly. Din is present, but Bo-Katan is the focus because emotions are clear, making it easier for the audience to relate to her. The fact that Bo-Katan can be expressive on screen in ways that Din cannot make her the natural focus despite Din being the series' original hero. Constantly wearing his helmet holds back Din Djarin and Pascal alike. Despite his talent, Pascal has less to work with because he's essentially the only voice actor in a live-action show. He may be credited as Din Djarin, but it's only half a performance. The result is Pascal's abilities being wasted in his own show, and that's just unfair.

