The Mandalorian armor is the most distinctive one in the entire galaxy. With its uber-cool design and durability, the beskar armor can weather any kind of attack and gives its wearer the utmost protection and menacing look. In the Disney+ series, we see Mando getting in trouble quite a few times due to the value of his armor. But how practical it is to wear on the set? Actor Pedro Pascal weighed in on the feeling and functionality of the Mandalorian suit in a new interview with Empire Magazine.

“It’s like putting on a head-to-toe glove with weights on it,” the actor explains. While it is impossible to determine who is behind that helmet given its design and the fact that Mando never takes off his helmet, Pascal feels “it’s ironic that you can’t see any facial expression because it puts you in the world so completely, and instantly makes the character feel real,” adding, “but you can’t see shit!” Over the course of two seasons and in The Book of Boba Fett, we have seen the Mandalorian doing some amazing feats thanks to the beskar armor. He can take direct shots from Stormtroopers’ rifles, withstand blasts, and much more that helps him to finish any mission he sets on to. The actor divulges the costume department has “continued to finesse and make it more comfortable, but it’s like going blind.”

Certainly, the weight of the costume coupled with action sequences would reduce its functionality. Pascal continues, “Your breath completely fogs up the narrow slit that you can see through. There’s no peripheral vision. If there’s a hole, I’m gonna fall into it,” he laughs. Nonetheless, the actor appreciates the fact that putting it on transports him instantly into the character: “When it’s on, you immediately feel powerful, protected, dangerous, and like a protector.”

In the upcoming season of the series, Din Djarin will go back to Mandalore seeking forgiveness for taking off his helmet during the second season, breaking his creed’s code to say goodbye to Grogu. Season 3 will bring back Pascal as Din Djarin alongside Grogu, Emily Swallow as The Armorer, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Omid Abtahi as Dr Pershing, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan, and Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto, among others.

The third season of The Mandalorian will premiere on March 1.