A little over a year ago, it was announced that the first two seasons of The Mandalorian would be getting physical releases, and the wait is finally over for fans who were eager to add Season 3 to their collection. This morning it was announced that The Mandalorian: The Complete Third Season is also getting a 4K UHD SteelBook release, which is due to arrive on December 3, 2024. Right in time for the holidays.

Relive all of your favorite Din Djarin and Grogu moments with this gorgeous collector's item, featuring stunning box art designed by Attila Szarka. The collector's edition also comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for the most intense home viewing experience, along with a raft of special features which also includes a moving tribute to the late Carl Weathers. Fans will be treated to the following bonus features:

Honoring the Magistrate: A Tribute to Carl Weathers — Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni pay tribute to Carl Weathers, the unforgettable talent behind Greef Karga.

— Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni pay tribute to Carl Weathers, the unforgettable talent behind Greef Karga. Galactic Legacy: The Creatures and Droids of The Mandalorian — Discover the secrets of Season Three’s memorable creatures and droids with the artists who bring them to life.

— Discover the secrets of Season Three’s memorable creatures and droids with the artists who bring them to life. Forging the Covert: Part Three — Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and the filmmakers explore the expanding world of Season Three’s Mandalorian warriors.

Where Did We Leave Things in 'The Mandalorian' Season 3?

Image via Lucasfilm

In the Season 3 finale, titled "Chapter 24: The Return," Mando teamed up with Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Grogu, and the re-united Mandalorian forces to retake Mandalore from Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), who had set up an Imperial base on the planet. Gideon had been secretly developing a new fleet of Dark Troopers, which he has enhanced with his own Mandalorian-inspired armour. Mando took on Gideon in an epic showdown, where Gideon revealed his plan to create a new army of clones that combine the best traits of the Mandalorians, the Force, and, in a show of his immense ego, himself. Mando and Grogu managed to destroy the cloning facility.

With Moff Gideon bested (once again) and his army scattered, Bo-Katan and the rest of the Mandalorians finally reclaimed Mandalore. In the aftermath, Grogu officially became Din Djarin's apprentice, being named Din Grogu. The season ended with the pair settling into a new life together in a cabin on Nevarro. The pair will set off on new adventures in The Mandalorian & Grogu, a feature film set to be directed by Jon Favreau, which is currently in production and will be released in the summer of 2026.

The Mandalorian: The Complete Third Season is set to arrive on 4K UHD SteelBook on December 3, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the future of The Mandalorian & Grogu. The Mandalorian is currently streaming on Disney+.

